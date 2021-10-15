Lista de logros y trofeos de Stubbs the Zombie in Rise up And not using a Pulse

Stubbs The Zombie In Rebel Without A Pulse Achievement Guide 100 Steamsplay Com

IN A COMFORTABLE PAYMENT

15 years have handed. You ate your first mind. It was once value it?

AS TIME GOES

Entire the desired gradual and tedious educational.

achievement

SO I FERTILIZED, SO, SO

Get 10 kills with a Fertilizer.

achievement

THE SPLEEN

Stun 10 enemies together with your Unholy Wind.

ACHIEVEMENT

DISCOURAGED

You’re a zombie that died

ACHIEVEMENT

REAP WHAT YOU SOW

You’re already getting the cling of it!

achievement

GUTS OUT!

It detonates a grenade intestine in midair.

achievement

ARE YOU TALKING TO ME?

Between the eyes! (Shoot within the head).

achievement

DO NOT THINK BAD!

Give Stubbs a hand.

achievement

AND I’LL DANCE ON YOUR PLATE!

Do it for the laughs! (End Cop Rock stage.)

achievement

BRING YOU A MAP NEXT TIME

We all know what you’ve gotten achieved (End the extent through Portray the town purple).

achievement

CLETUS DERROTUS

Yeeepa! Let’s devour!

ACHIEVEMENT

THE DAWN OF THE DEAD

What provides!

ACHIEVEMENT

THIS IS A KILL!

He’s killed through a automobile.

ACHIEVEMENT

PLOW AND PREPARED

Get 5 kills with a tractor.

ACHIEVEMENT

ÑIQUI-ÑIQUI WITHOUT PROTECTION

The ones genes fit you.

ACHIEVEMENT

LOOK AT IT, BUT DO NOT TOUCH

Do not puppy the sheep.

ACHIEVEMENT

360 NO BRAINS

Pounce on a human.

ACHIEVEMENT

LET’S GO FOR A WALK, PI, PI, PI!

Season the water provide together with your stale urine.

ACHIEVEMENT

ARMY OF DARKNESS

Rain or shine, there’s no one to forestall you.

ACHIEVEMENT

DIE, WYE!

¡Por components!

ACHIEVEMENT

WILL YOU BE INFECTED?

What a quack …

ACHIEVEMENT

SALCHICHERO FESTIVAL

Load an SUV together with your colleagues.

ACHIEVEMENT

IT’S NOT YOU-TANKS!

Get 10 kills with a tank.

ACHIEVEMENT

AN ENCOUNTER WITH DEATH

Mark the date at the calendar.

ACHIEVEMENT

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

Take merit! (End the extent The ghoul of your dream)

ACHIEVEMENT

THE FIRST LAW OF ROBOTICS

Die by the hands of a robotic.

ACHIEVEMENT

WHAT POSSESSIVE …

Possess each and every form of enemy as soon as.

ACHIEVEMENT

I SHOULD HIDE IN A REFRIGERATOR

Die from an air raid.

ACHIEVEMENT

DISCRETION!

Get 10 kills with a unmarried head toss.

ACHIEVEMENT

STUBBS EL OTAKU

All of your pals have learn the name of that success. Want assist.

ACHIEVEMENT

GO COMPLAIN!

100% within the dance duel. We believed it was once not possible.

ACHIEVEMENT

FAST ZOMBIES

Beat the sport in not up to 2 hours.

ACHIEVEMENT

ANNIVERSARY CEREBATION!

Devour 2005 brains.

ACHIEVEMENT

SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE

Ask for a sequel. (Get all of the achievements)

