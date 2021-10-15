Lista de logros y trofeos de Stubbs the Zombie in Rise up And not using a Pulse

IN A COMFORTABLE PAYMENT
15 years have handed. You ate your first mind. It was once value it?
AS TIME GOES
Entire the desired gradual and tedious educational.
SO I FERTILIZED, SO, SO
Get 10 kills with a Fertilizer.
THE SPLEEN
Stun 10 enemies together with your Unholy Wind.
DISCOURAGED
You’re a zombie that died
REAP WHAT YOU SOW
You’re already getting the cling of it!
GUTS OUT!
It detonates a grenade intestine in midair.
ARE YOU TALKING TO ME?
Between the eyes! (Shoot within the head).
DO NOT THINK BAD!
Give Stubbs a hand.
AND I’LL DANCE ON YOUR PLATE!
Do it for the laughs! (End Cop Rock stage.)
BRING YOU A MAP NEXT TIME
We all know what you’ve gotten achieved (End the extent through Portray the town purple).
CLETUS DERROTUS
Yeeepa! Let’s devour!
THE DAWN OF THE DEAD
What provides!
THIS IS A KILL!
He’s killed through a automobile.
PLOW AND PREPARED
Get 5 kills with a tractor.
ÑIQUI-ÑIQUI WITHOUT PROTECTION
The ones genes fit you.
LOOK AT IT, BUT DO NOT TOUCH
Do not puppy the sheep.
360 NO BRAINS
Pounce on a human.
LET’S GO FOR A WALK, PI, PI, PI!
Season the water provide together with your stale urine.
ARMY OF DARKNESS
Rain or shine, there’s no one to forestall you.
DIE, WYE!
¡Por components!
WILL YOU BE INFECTED?
What a quack …
SALCHICHERO FESTIVAL
Load an SUV together with your colleagues.
IT’S NOT YOU-TANKS!
Get 10 kills with a tank.
AN ENCOUNTER WITH DEATH
Mark the date at the calendar.
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON
Take merit! (End the extent The ghoul of your dream)
THE FIRST LAW OF ROBOTICS
Die by the hands of a robotic.
WHAT POSSESSIVE …
Possess each and every form of enemy as soon as.
I SHOULD HIDE IN A REFRIGERATOR
Die from an air raid.
DISCRETION!
Get 10 kills with a unmarried head toss.
STUBBS EL OTAKU
All of your pals have learn the name of that success. Want assist.
GO COMPLAIN!
100% within the dance duel. We believed it was once not possible.
FAST ZOMBIES
Beat the sport in not up to 2 hours.
ANNIVERSARY CEREBATION!
Devour 2005 brains.
SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE
Ask for a sequel. (Get all of the achievements)