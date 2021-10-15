Lista de logros y trofeos de Stubbs the Zombie in Rise up And not using a Pulse



IN A COMFORTABLE PAYMENT 15 years have handed. You ate your first mind. It was once value it?



AS TIME GOES Entire the desired gradual and tedious educational.



SO I FERTILIZED, SO, SO Get 10 kills with a Fertilizer.



THE SPLEEN Stun 10 enemies together with your Unholy Wind.



DISCOURAGED You’re a zombie that died



REAP WHAT YOU SOW You’re already getting the cling of it!



GUTS OUT! It detonates a grenade intestine in midair.



ARE YOU TALKING TO ME? Between the eyes! (Shoot within the head).



DO NOT THINK BAD! Give Stubbs a hand.



AND I’LL DANCE ON YOUR PLATE! Do it for the laughs! (End Cop Rock stage.)



BRING YOU A MAP NEXT TIME We all know what you’ve gotten achieved (End the extent through Portray the town purple).



CLETUS DERROTUS Yeeepa! Let’s devour!



THE DAWN OF THE DEAD What provides!



THIS IS A KILL! He’s killed through a automobile.



PLOW AND PREPARED Get 5 kills with a tractor.



ÑIQUI-ÑIQUI WITHOUT PROTECTION The ones genes fit you.



LOOK AT IT, BUT DO NOT TOUCH Do not puppy the sheep.



360 NO BRAINS Pounce on a human.



LET’S GO FOR A WALK, PI, PI, PI! Season the water provide together with your stale urine.



ARMY OF DARKNESS Rain or shine, there’s no one to forestall you.



DIE, WYE! ¡Por components!



WILL YOU BE INFECTED? What a quack …



SALCHICHERO FESTIVAL Load an SUV together with your colleagues.



IT’S NOT YOU-TANKS! Get 10 kills with a tank.



AN ENCOUNTER WITH DEATH Mark the date at the calendar.



LIKE FATHER LIKE SON Take merit! (End the extent The ghoul of your dream)



THE FIRST LAW OF ROBOTICS Die by the hands of a robotic.



WHAT POSSESSIVE … Possess each and every form of enemy as soon as.



I SHOULD HIDE IN A REFRIGERATOR Die from an air raid.



DISCRETION! Get 10 kills with a unmarried head toss.



STUBBS EL OTAKU All of your pals have learn the name of that success. Want assist.



GO COMPLAIN! 100% within the dance duel. We believed it was once not possible.



FAST ZOMBIES Beat the sport in not up to 2 hours.



ANNIVERSARY CEREBATION! Devour 2005 brains.