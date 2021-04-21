Listen: BTS’s V Shares Sneak Peek At New Song For Fans On Twitter

BTS’s V shared a sneak peek at a new song on Twitter!

On April 21 around 4:30 a.m. KST, V shared a brief audio snippet of an untitled song on Twitter with the caption, “Sleep.” Similar to the caption, the melody is slow and calm like a lullaby and the comforting and pensive lyrics speak of sleep, night, and dreams.

V has been teasing his solo mixtape for a while, sharing once in a live broadcast that he hoped to release a mixtape in 2020. Later, he posted a sneak peek at a new song for the mixtape, which he then deleted. Although V did not end up releasing a mixtape last year, BTS has said that the members are working on individual music and Korean media outlets have predicted that the members’ solo mixtapes will be released sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, BTS is also rumored to be gearing up for a comeback with a digital single in May.

Check out V’s sweet snippet below!