Listen Kamal Nath ji … I am a dog, because my boss is my people: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh by Election: In Madhya Pradesh, the last phase of the campaign for the by-election of the assembly is in place, the leaders of political parties are not missing out on any attack on the leaders of the opposing parties. BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a general meeting in favor of the BJP candidate on Saturday, declared himself a dog and said, his boss is the public.

Actually, this statement of Scindia, who came from Congress to BJP, is being seen in view of the statement of Congress leader Pramod Krishnan who attended a public meeting of Kamal Nath.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Jajpal Singh Jajji in Shadhaura, Ashoknagar, Kamal Nath… Listen…. Yes, I am a dog, because my owner is my public whom I serve. The dog protects its owner and its donor. Yes, Kamal Nath ji, I am a dog, any person will corruption my boss and show him the finger, then the dog will bite him….

Let me tell you that a day ago on Friday, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam in Ashoknagar had said in his speech that the way a dog comes forward to protect a puppy, in the same way, to save the MLA here from action. Had arrived Congress state president and former CM Kamal Nath was also present in this meeting. Scindia has probably done this in retaliation on Kamal Nath.

Scindia said, Kamal Nath ji did not remember the public for 15 months, he kept filling his pocket while sitting in Vallabh Bhavan. Today, when their government has come on the road, they are going to the public to ask for votes.