Listen: Karen Olivo on ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and Life During the Broadway Shutdown

When the “Moulin Rouge!” musical shut down together with the remainder of Broadway, actor Karen Olivo discovered herself lacking castmates who’d change into extra than simply coworkers.

Take heed to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast beneath:

“You spend a lot time with these folks, and we’ve such an intimate relationship, that after they’re pulled from you, it feels very unnatural,” the Tony winner (“West Facet Story”) defined on the newest episode of “Stagecraft,” Selection‘s theater podcast. “For actors, we don’t see our households fairly often. That’s the fact. Who we do see fairly often are the folks we make artwork with, and when that’s taken from us, you actually do really feel a way of loss.”

However from her dwelling base in Madison, Wis., Olivo is already waiting for returning to the present as quickly as Broadway will get again up and working — and ensuring she’s holding in form, each bodily and vocally. “Truthfully, in the bathe final night time I began warming up somewhat bit, and began singing by means of a few issues, simply to be like, ‘Okay, proper, that is one thing that you just’re going to must do once more,’” she laughed.

The position she’ll be going again to is Satine, the star performer at the Moulin Rouge. Olivo recalled the means of rethinking a personality who’s, on stage, very completely different from the Satine play by Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. “What I love to do as a storyteller is attempt to discover all the nooks and crannies, attempt to discover all of the choices, all of the avenues for the character’s storytelling and the place the story might really go, and how we are able to push boundaries,” she mentioned.

She additionally revealed the extent of her pleasure over the upcoming movie model of “In the Heights,” the Broadway musical that gave Olivo her breakout position. “I feel I’m gonna be the most excited particular person in the world,” Olivo enthused. “Each time I see the trailer I simply — I get away right into a sweat, I begin crying, my coronary heart charge is thru the roof. I preserve joking, however I’m not going to be okay. I’m going to wish assist afterwards! Assist out of the theater. I’m going to wish to get to my therapist. I’m simply so rattling proud! … And I feel [the movie] goes to be the form of Band Support that individuals will want, after they really see it.”

Warner Bros. indefinitely pulled Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” — initially due out June 26 — from its launch schedule on Tuesday.

