Listen: KROQ’s Kevin Ryder Says Goodbye, Eviscerates Management in Tearful Farewell Speech

After he was fired and earlier than he left the station, outgoing KROQ morning character Kevin Ryder, of “Kevin & Bean Present” fame, was given an opportunity to say farewell to listeners, on behalf of himself and 6 different members of his crew that have been instantly let go. The 5 minutes he spent on the hour have been as filled with sentiment as you may think after a 30-year run at L.A.’s most enduring rock station — however the clearly tearful host additionally didn’t pull any punches when it got here to what he considered the administration that reduce all of them free.

“I’m really baffled by KROQ’s chilly, heartless angle towards the individuals who constructed this station. They’ll say it’s simply enterprise, however for a very long time, it wasn’t. For a very long time, it was household and no enterprise,” Ryder informed the station’s shocked listeners. (Take heed to the audio, beneath.)

“Our boss stated, ‘, there’s by no means time for this.’ No — however there is a foul time for this, and it’s throughout a worldwide pandemic when all the companies are mainly shutting down,” Ryder stated. “It’s not a good time to be searching for a job. So the King of Mexico, Beer Mug, Omar, Outdated Man Ruben, Future — all of us have been fired and we’ll need to search for work.”

After providing profuse due to fellow staff and the station’s listeners, Ryder stated, “Alongside the way in which, the one criticism I’ve had concerning the station from day one is that they’ve all the time handled me, together with everyone else right here, like we’re fortunate to have jobs. And the administration of the station makes use of that at instances to be extremely merciless to individuals. … There’s lots of people who left due to the toxicity of what was happening right here. … Individuals who made enormous contributions have been discarded like they have been trash, or left the station as a result of, like I stated, it was poisonous. … Allie and Jensen and I labored for a very long time. This can be a ridiculous means for us to be handled as effectively. I’ve all the religion in the world in Allie and Jensen; they’re each extremely proficient individuals, however they didn’t deserve this from our station.”

Audio of Ryder’s last 5 minutes on the station was uploaded by Jay Tilles, former producer of the “Kevin & Bean” morning present, who’d been with KROQ since 1991 earlier than leaving the station (and radio altogether) in March 2018. “The morning present I spent greater than half my life constructing isn’t any extra,” wrote Tilles, who has labored on a deliberate documentary concerning the historical past of KROQ going again to the mid-1970s.

Sources say that, though Ryder stated all the crew of the morning present was being let go, Omar is an exception and can proceed with the station.

The alternative morning present on KROQ, as reported by Selection in our earlier story, is “Stryker and Klein,” to be hosted by Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein. Stryker took to social media Wednesday to share his “conflicted emotions” about being moved from afternoons into the coveted morning slot. “I’ve one of the best coworkers a man may ask for and they’re being let go whereas I’m being informed I’m beginning mornings quickly with Klein. … I’m feeling unhappy, anxious, nervous, upset and pissed off… I 100% perceive what everyone seems to be feeling.”

KROQ alumnus Jimmy Kimmel shared his dismay on the choice Wednesday, tweeting, “Disgrace on you KROQ ‘administration’ for caring so little concerning the individuals who gave you a lot. Particularly now.”

The complete textual content of Ryder’s farewell:

“I’ve one thing to say that’s very tough. I’ve labored at KROQ for over 30 years, virtually 31. I began the primary day of 1990. Yesterday I bought a telephone name that I and everybody right here on the morning present at KROQ was fired, and it was a shock to all of us. All of us: Me, Allie (MacKay), Jensen (Karp), the King of Mexico, Beer Mug, Outdated Man Ruben, even Energy 106 board operator Future, who simply began like three months in the past. In the event that they knew me, they have been let go. Why have been we fired? I don’t actually know. This isn’t a joke, it truly occurred.

“I would wish to thank KROQ for permitting me to return on this morning and say goodbye, as a result of lots of people don’t get that probability. This radio station was constructed by lots of people earlier than me. A number of these individuals are verified lunatics. The World Well-known KROQ was constructed by lunatics. Rick Carroll, Rodney Bingenheimer, Richard Blade, Jed the Fish, our former program director Kevin Weatherly, who left a few month in the past, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Cash Smith, Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew, Lightning, that man Bean —RIP —(and) music director Lisa Worden. There’s so many alternative individuals; it’s an incomplete listing, and there are too many individuals to say and I don’t need to overlook anybody. However they’ve been like household for a very long time, and a few of them are in the studio with me. And it’s loopy.

“The brand new individuals in cost now, they weren’t right here for the constructing of the World Well-known KROQ. I don’t suppose it means something to them. It’s a numbers enterprise, and there’s no household side to it anymore. It’s solely numbers. However this place was constructed with out numbers. It was musicians, artists, music, (and) the particular relationship between the music, the station and our followers. There’s no different radio station on the planet that has had the assist and the love of followers like KROQ has. You guys have been extremely loyal and loving and giving. And plenty of of you’ve gotten actually grown up with us, as a result of Bean and I are extremely previous.

“However I simply wished to take this time to say thanks. Thanks for being there. Thanks for connecting with our music, our life-style, our weirdness, for being alongside for the experience. We’ve talked many instances concerning the charity that I assist run, Associates and Helpers. Each single time when there’s a degree the place we would have liked you guys, we’d inform you, and you’d go overboard serving to these candy individuals escaping the abusive relationships. There aren’t phrases sufficient to say how grateful I’m on your assist — particularly for that. Honestly, it was an unbelievable privilege to have been capable of create what we did, and all of us that labored at this station are extraordinarily happy with what we achieved. We nonetheless are. We all the time shall be.

“Alongside the way in which, the one criticism I’ve had concerning the station from day one is that they’ve all the time handled me, together with everyone else right here, like we’re fortunate to have jobs. And the administration of the station makes use of that at instances to be extremely merciless to individuals. A number of the extra higher-profile ones have been Lisa Might, Ralph Garman — you guys know these tales all too effectively. There’s lots of people who left due to the toxicity of what was happening right here. And look, with any nice challenge, there (are) issues. So there have been issues, and this station dealt with them poorly, at instances. Individuals who made enormous contributions have been discarded like they have been trash, or left the station as a result of, like I stated, it was poisonous.

“To everyone that labored right here in any capability, thanks. Allie and Jensen and I labored for a very long time. This can be a ridiculous means for us to be handled as effectively. I’ve all the religion in the world in Allie and Jensen, they’re each extremely proficient individuals, however they didn’t deserve this from our station.

“Our boss stated, ‘, there’s by no means time for this.’ No — however there is a foul time for this, and it’s throughout a worldwide pandemic when all the companies are mainly shutting down. It’s not a good time to be searching for a job. So the King of Mexico, Beer Mug, Omar, Outdated Man Ruben, Future, all of us have been fired and we’ll need to search for work.

“I don’t perceive all of that. We stay in an extremely polarized society the place everyone’s screaming at one another and spewing hatred. And I’m really baffled by KROQ’s chilly, heartless angle towards the individuals who constructed this station. They’ll say it’s simply enterprise, however for a very long time, it wasn’t. For a very long time, it was household and no enterprise.

“I may spend all day on that, however I actually simply wished to say thanks for listening, and for being a part of this journey. Your loyalty has been very humbling and appreciated. And to everybody I’ve labored with, it’s been a loopy, enjoyable experience. It needed to finish a while. Sorry it ended so instantly. I’m sorry it occurred like this. Now I’m gonna go sleep for a few week. Okay, bye.”