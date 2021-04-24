Listen: Stray Kids’ Han Drops Self-Written Track “Wish You Back”

On April 24 at midnight KST, Stray Kids’ Han dropped the self-written track “Wish You Back”!

The track is part of Stray Kids’ SKZ-RECORD series, in which the members put out unofficial releases or covers as gifts for fans. On Instagram, Han wrote, “Haha, it feels a bit embarrassing, but thanks for listening to it well. I’ll work hard from now on too!”

Han wrote the lyrics for the new track, “Wish You back,” which was co-composed by Han and fellow Stray Kids member Bang Chan, who also arranged the track.

Check it out below!

Stray Kids is currently competing on Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War.”

