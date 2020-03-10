General News

Listen to Radio Times’s Soap Box podcast with all the biggest spoilers you can’t miss for 16th-20th March

March 10, 2020
RadioTimes.com has launched its re-creation of Soap Box, and it’s a giant one this week, as our very personal Johnathon Hughes and David Brown preview the most explosive spoilers set to air between the 16th and 20th March 2020.

This week, our cleaning soap consultants talk about what’s coming for Alya Nazir on Coronation Road as she will get ever so shut to discovering the harrowing fact about Geoff Metcalfe. However will she give you the chance to save Yasmeen from his lethal grip?

Listen to the Radiotimes.com Soapbox podcast 

EastEnders’ hardman Ben Mitchell is about to get a blast from the previous in the type of fellow powerful man, Danny Hardcastle. However what proposition does he have for him?

In Hollyoaks, poor Darren is battling with melancholy and we’re gearing up for the Neighbours 35th anniversary with all the spoilers you want.

Be certain that you subscribe under to get your cleaning soap gossip each week.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

