Listen to Radio Times’s Soap Box podcast with all the biggest spoilers you can’t miss for 9th-13th March

RadioTimes.com has launched its new version of Soap Box, and it's an enormous one this week, as our very personal Johnathon Hughes and David Brown preview the most explosive spoilers set to air between the Ninth and 13th March 2020.

This week, the cleaning soap specialists focus on what’s coming for jailed Whitney Dean in EastEnders in addition to Suki Panesar’s secret comes shut to crumbling.

In Coronation Road, we’re preparing to say farewell to Ali Neeson, however how will he exit? With a bang or a fizzle?

Emmerdale is about to get two newcomers, however the biggest one is in the type of DI Malone, the dodgy copper who’s going to have a big effect on the drama.

In the meantime, Hollyoak’s Tony could have an enormous bombshell and we glance ahead to the Neighbours’ 35th anniversary, as Finn Kelly prepares to go on a lethal rampage.

