Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – is canon actually actual?

It’s truthful to say that the “guidelines” and “lore” of Doctor Who will be fairly controversial matters for followers, with pretty giant adjustments in sequence 12 finale The Timeless Kids inspiring some viewers to fairly heated debate about what might and couldn’t be altered.

Usually, these discussions find yourself being about what episodes have established earlier than as “canon” – however what is canon, actually? Who decides which throwaway references in episodes develop into essential components of continuity, and that are ignored solely?

On this week’s Doctor Who podcast, we delve into the hotly contested world of Doctor Who canon, from the brand new revelations of the Timeless Kids all the way in which again to the Doctor’s “first” regeneration, the Mind of Morbius and Paul McGann’s half-human facet.

Plus, we try to resolve a number of Doctor Who plot holes ourselves, beginning with the Thriller of the Lacking Coronary heart and Susan Foreman’s astonishing degree of affect inside Time Lord tradition.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021