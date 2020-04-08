Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – the best spin-offs

On this week’s Doctor Who podcast, we’re leaving Doctor Who itself behind – properly, form of – to chat about the BBC sci-fi drama’s massive again catalogue of spin-off collection.

From the iconic opening credit of Okay-9 and Firm by means of to the glory years of Torchwood and the Sarah Jane Adventures, Doctor Who has introduced life to an terrible lot of successor exhibits, a few of which have discovered extra, er, success than others.

Bit which does the best job of carrying the Doctor Who flame? This week we delve into the largest spin-offs to ponder how properly they stood on their very own two ft, tied into their dad or mum present and managed to appeal to a brand new fanbase.

Later, we remind ourselves of the spin-offs that by no means fairly made it to air (Rose Tyler: Earth Defence, we hardly knew ye) and ponder why none have managed to preserve the recognition of Doctor Who itself.

And we additionally kick off our new marketing campaign to deliver Elisabeth Sladen’s The Sarah Jane Adventures again to BBC iPlayer throughout the UK lockdown (the place it might be a part of Torchwood and Doctor Who), including one other binge possibility for bored sci-fi followers wanting to whereas away the hours.

Need extra Doctor Who spin-off enjoyable? We not too long ago hosted a Q&A with Torchwood stars Naoko Mori and John Barrowman, which you’ll watch in full right here…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021