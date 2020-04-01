Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

Only a week after one vital Doctor Who anniversary (comfortable 15th birthday to the revived collection!) there’s one other vital milestone for the BBC sci-fi drama – ten years since Matt Smith first burst onto our screens in debut episode The Eleventh Hour.

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, recorded throughout the Subwave community because the UK continues its lockdown, we have a look again at the Eleventh Doctor’s huge debut, rethinking how nicely the story has aged (hiya, Rory’s cameraphone) and what it tells us about what was coming subsequent within the Smith/Steven Moffat period.

Additionally, we have a look at what Doctor Who followers have been up to to beat the self-isolation blues, debate the deserves of Matt Smith’s many TARDIS-es and even ponder the alternate Whoniverse the place the collection was cancelled after the departure of David Tennant…

You possibly can pay attention to the complete podcast above, and if you’d like to take a look at final week’s episode (the place we revisited 2005’s Rose) you need to observe the hyperlink right here.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021