Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: David Tennant takes the crown

It’s official – after almost 50,000 votes RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who ballot has its end result, with David Tennant named followers’ favorite Doctor over 10 years after he left the function behind.

Shut behind him (fewer than 100 votes behind, actually) was Jodie Whittaker, adopted by Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and Tom Baker – however what made these Medical doctors a lot extra well-liked than the others? Why wasn’t the traditional collection higher represented, and why didn’t Christopher Eccleston get extra of a good likelihood?

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we attempt our greatest to reply these questions, drilling down into the general rankings (beneath) to work out why some Medical doctors appeared to attraction to voters greater than others.

David Tennant 10518 / 21% Jodie Whittaker 10423 / 21% Peter Capaldi 8897 / 18% Matt Smith 7637 / 16% Tom Baker 3977 / 8% William Hartnell 1983 / 4% Paul McGann 1427 / 3% Christopher Eccleston 1144 / 2% Jon Pertwee 1038 / 2% Patrick Troughton 915 / 2% Sylvester McCoy 462 / 1% Colin Baker 359 / 1% Peter Davison 351 / 1%

Was Jodie Whittaker’s rise a response to criticism from those that nonetheless haven’t accepted her as the Doctor? Has Peter Capaldi’s period been reevaluated in the years since he handed in his TARDIS keys? And did the stunning twists of the Timeless Youngsters, which appeared to rewrite the Doctor’s historical past, convey a groundswell of assist for First Doctor actor William Hartnell?

Plus, our hosts make the case for their very own favorite variations of the Doctor – assuming, in fact, that they get round their equal love for each Time Lord.

