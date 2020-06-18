Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast – Happy Father’s Day!

In a uncommon vacation particular of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, this week we’re having a look again at Father’s Day, the 2005 episode that launched the world to the lethal Reapers in addition to Rose’s (Billie Piper) jack-the-lad Dad Pete Tyler.

In the episode Rose’s rash resolution to save her dad’s life opens a wound in time and calls in terrifying monsters – however can we forgive her for the mistake? Are we lastly over the new guidelines for time journey invented in the episode, in addition to the unusual twists on the TARDIS?

Over 15 years on we revisit the episode to discover out, ship extra obscure Doctor Who trivia and take a look at to preserve from welling up at the second when Chekhov’s automotive lastly does its lethal work…

You’ll be able to hear to the full podcast above, additionally that includes some musings about the dangerous luck of fathers in Doctor Who (or ought to that be dad luck?) forward of the huge day on Sunday 21st June.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 for a festive particular. Try what else is on with our TV Information.