Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Meet the new Doctor(s)!

For each Doctor comes the finish, however each time the second has been ready for. Sure, with each tearful Doctor Who exit comes its equal and reverse response – the debut of an thrilling new incarnation of the Time Lord, prepared to put his or her stamp on the position.

Does the Doctor spend time sleeping off the regeneration or napping in the Zero Room? Saving the world with no TARDIS and no sonic like Matt Smith, or spend that first journey making an attempt to discover his or her new self? There are many methods to go, with professionals and cons to every strategy.

However what makes an ideal Doctor debut? On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we check out the introductory tales for varied Medical doctors, and notice the intense tightrope stroll these tales have to stroll. How do you introduce a complete new character with out hitting the apparent beats? And the way good a narrative are you able to create when the assembly the new Time Lord is all anybody’s keen on?

Clearly, it’s a tough steadiness to nail in each the traditional and trendy sequence, with loads of episodes – like 2005’s Christmas Invasion – dividing our presenters, whereas others (particularly Matt Smith’s launch The Eleventh Hour) really stand the check of time.

However what might we see in the future? Listen on to hear our pitch for the way Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor ought to make her grand exit in some unspecified time in the future in the future, and the uncommon new means we’d like to meet a possible Fourteenth Doctor.

Need extra Doctor Who enjoyable? Take a look at this new trailer for Time Lord Victorious now, or refresh your reminiscence with final week’s Doctor Who podcast regeneration particular.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing to watch now? Take a look at our TV Information.