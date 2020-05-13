Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Meet the OTHER Doctors

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we’re getting deep on one in every of the sequence’ core questions – what makes a Doctor THE Doctor? How can we separate one-off visitor look from a sequence lead? And what about new actors taking part in previous roles?

Spinning off from new revelations a couple of hidden Doctor in the BBC sci-fi sequence, we’re looking again at shock incarnations like John Harm’s Battle Doctor, Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor, The Valeyard, the Curator and extra to try to work out who actually counts as the Oncoming Storm.

Can the second model of Tom Baker actually be included? What about characters who have been a part of canon however later eliminated, like Richard E Grant’s Ninth Doctor? And why can we depend Paul McGann greater than John Harm once they have an identical quantity of screentime?

All that, plus we query whether or not David Bradley and Richard Hurndall can actually be counted as actors taking part in the Doctor, having taken on William Hartnell’s incarnation after his demise.

By the finish, we could have an answer…even when we most likely nonetheless want a little bit of a diagram to work all of it out.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021