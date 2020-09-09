Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Daleks get a spin-off!

What do the Daleks get up to when the Doctor’s off combating different extraterrestrial terrors? In new animated miniseries Daleks! we’ll discover out, with the BBC saying the new five-part story as a part of the persevering with Time Lord Victorious crossover challenge.

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we delve into the new particulars of the new CG miniseries, share some further casting secrets and techniques and take our greatest guess at what Daleks! will likely be like when it lastly arrives this November.

Starring Joe Sugg and Anjli Mohindra amongst others and following a group of Daleks who’re quickly to seem in different Who media in the coming weeks, we’re positive that the information could have followers keen to see what the 5 10-minute episodes will likely be like. And primarily based on what one among its stars beforehand informed us, it feels like Whovians could have a lot to look ahead to…

“It’s full-on darkish motion with nice characters,” Nicholas Briggs, who stars in the collection as the varied Dalek characters, solely informed RadioTimes.com.

“And also you possibly wouldn’t anticipate that from Daleks since you have a tendency to consider them as a bit monotone but it surely’s there. It’s actually intriguing.

“And it’s a correct serial in the indisputable fact that there’s a cliffhanger every time, and every cliffhanger leaves you considering what might probably occur subsequent. So it’s a actually compelling drama and plenty of enjoyable and one thing spectacular for all the household to take a look at. And, , nice for teenagers. Nice for grownup followers as effectively for kids of all ages.”

However will Daleks! be a one-off, or simply the begin in a lengthy line of recent Doctor Who animations? Taking a look again at the lengthy historical past of Who cartoons and spin-offs on the whole, we’ll attempt to discover out…

Need extra Doctor Who enjoyable? Take a look at final week’s podcast about new Doctor debuts, a new trailer for the Fury of the Deep animation or Lucifer star Tom Ellis‘ ideas about enjoying a explicit Time Lord.

Daleks! will likely be free to watch on the Doctor Who YouTube channel from November. Need one thing else to watch? Take a look at our full TV Information.