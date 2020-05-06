Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Girl in the Fireplace revisited

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, an unintentional David Tennant trilogy concludes with a glance again at 2006’s The Girl in the Fireplace – as a result of forward of a brand new Doctor Who watchalong of the episode and on the 14th anniversary of its unique airdate, it looks like the good time to atone for an outdated favorite.

Written by Steven Moffat and starring David Tennant and Sophia Myles, the episode is remembered as one in every of NuWho’s finest – however is it actually that good? How effectively does it get up to scrutiny all these years on, and in retrospect how a lot did it inform the later sequence?

We talk about all this and extra – together with the relative scariness of clockwork droids, the sterling PR job this story did for Madame de Pompadour and some continuity errors – in this week’s dialog. However which of our hosts thinks that is his favorite episodes?

To seek out out, you may hear above – or in order for you a unique Doctor Who repair, you may take a look at final week’s podcast about one other 2006 episode (College Reunion, title followers), vote in our newest sequence ballot or learn together with the newest sequence information.

Higher hurry up although – as ever, time is ticking…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021