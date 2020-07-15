Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The mystery of the Master

How a lot will we actually learn about the Master? On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we have a look into the many mysteries surrounding the Doctor’s biggest foe (presently performed by Sacha Dhawan).

How did Missy develop into this new Master? Are there different Masters we’ve by no means met? And what different secrets and techniques are nonetheless to be revealed about the renegade Time Lord’s backstory?

A method we’d discover some solutions is by listening to new Huge End story The Lumiat, which apparently provides new particulars to the huge exit for Michelle Gomez’s Missy, concluding her sequence 10 storyline and gently teasing her Sacha Dhawan future.

Having listened to the new audio journey and studied a couple of totally different fan theories, we put ahead our personal finest guesses for a way the Master’s life could also be ordered, and whether or not there are nonetheless some twists to come. Might Sacha Dhawan’s Master develop into Missy? Is the Lumiat canon? Or are all of us experiencing the Master’s life totally out of sequence?

Listen to the full podcast above to see what we concluded, or learn our breakdown of the newest Master/Missy theories.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One with Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021, with the festive particular having finishing taking pictures pre-lockdown as half of sequence 12 filming.

In April, Mandip Gill (who performs companion Yaz) instructed RadioTimes.com: “It was completely pure luck we occurred to have filmed it. I suppose it’s the manner it at all times movies – they filmed the particular at the similar time as sequence 12.”

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information