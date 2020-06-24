Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The new Daleks revealed?

As new leaked Doctor Who photos seem to exhibit a new-look Dalek, it’s time to delve deep into the newest redesign of the Doctor’s best foes.

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we give our verdict on what seems to be the new search for the Daleks, evaluate this newest change to the notorious New Paradigm Daleks of 2010 and ponder what it’s about the 2005 “bronze” look that has stood the check of time.

What makes an ideal Dalek? How slender is the margin of error when it comes to the dimensions? And the way does this contemporary new tackle the rusty “Recon” Dalek even match into Doctor Who canon anyway?

Plus, we check out what this might all imply for upcoming festive episode Revolution of the Daleks, ask whether or not we’re about to see one other Dalek civil struggle and weigh up the proof of the final large Who leak, which appeared to see a lethal battle get away between Daleks outdated and new…

You’ll be able to pay attention to the full podcast – additionally that includes some very off-kilter Dalek impressions – above, and for extra protection of the leaked redesign, click on right here to see the leaked Dalek and skim right here why it creates a Doctor Who plot gap.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021