Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Pilot’s fresh start

With ex-Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat releasing The Pilot’s draft script on-line, it looks like the good time to revisit the introduction to sequence 10 (and new companion Invoice) that delighted audiences when it arrived in 2017.

Standing as each a terrific start for Pearl Mackie’s Invoice Potts and a straightforward jumping-on level for followers, The Pilot (as soon as known as A Star in Her Eye) has so much to suggest it – however with a correct present reboot coming only a 12 months later, how does it stand as its personal episode?

On this week’s podcast we attempt our greatest to discover out, delving into the fresh strategy of the story, the way it cemented the finest model of Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and knowledgeable sequence 10 as an entire.

We additionally contact on some fairly obscure Doctor Who trivia and developments from the episode, and ponder how effectively Invoice would have fared with Jodie Whittaker’s subsequent Doctor – assuming, in fact, that she’s not about to meet her already…

You may pay attention to the full podcast above, or pay attention to our entry on the 1996 Doctor Who film – which we mentioned on final week’s episode – elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

Need extra Doctor Who enjoyable? Right here’s our breakdown of how The Pilot developed from script to display.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information