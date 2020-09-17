Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The rise and fall of Peter Cushing

As complicated as Doctor Who canon already is in the fundamental sequence, it will get even wilder if you consider Peter Cushing’s Dalek films, remakes of basic William Hartnell tales that give a Technicolour regeneration to the older adventures.

Now, thanks to a brand new BritBox deal each movies – Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. – shall be available for followers to watch and evaluate to the fundamental sequence to their coronary heart’s content material. However are they really value watching? And the way influential had been the movies to the fundamental sequence anyway?

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we check out the movies via new eyes, introducing them to a brand new viewers – which incorporates one of our hosts, shock horror – and placing them in a wider historic (and cultural) context.

Which TARDIS innovation made its approach to the fundamental sequence in 2005? Which future Doctor Who star was lurking amongst the solid? What made the film Daleks cooler, and how did the Cushing Doctor nearly make his approach into the 2013 anniversary particular?

Plus, we unspool the ongoing thriller of Susie Who, evaluate and distinction the movie and TV TARDIS-es and uncover the reality about the cancelled third movie – in addition to Peter Cushing’s stunning Doctor Who afterlife.

