Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Was the BBC right to cancel the sequence?

When Doctor Who’s basic authentic run got here to an finish in 1989, there was justified outrage. How may the BBC finish such a beloved present? What would legions of Whovians do now? And was there ever a hope of a reprieve?

However at the moment, with the sequence now again on air for so long as it was off TV, now we have to surprise – was the BBC’s choice to cancel the present extra optimistic for the lifetime of Doctor Who as an entire?

In any case, who’s to say that Doctor Who persevering with in the ’90s wouldn’t have destroyed the present for good, with the BBC’s rising apathy about the sci-fi drama main to fewer and fewer thrilling adventures? It’s actually potential that by ending when it was nonetheless on comparatively good phrases with followers, Who sowed the seeds of its personal (ahem) Survival, fairly than struggling on to a degree the place folks misplaced curiosity.

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we take a look at what may have been if the sequence continued, weigh up the execs and cons of the wilderness years (and the creativity that sprung up inside) in addition to whether or not a future “relaxation” could possibly be good for the present sequence as effectively.

If nothing else, the continued existence of Doctor Who on TV post-1989 would imply that each one the NuWho we all know and love from Christopher Eccleston all the method by means of to Jodie Whittaker virtually actually wouldn’t have existed – and for us, that’s a worth value paying for some years of anguish.

