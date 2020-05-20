Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: What is the Doctor’s title?

Basil Disco? Theta Sigma? John Smith? The query of what to placed on the Doctor’s delivery certificates has lengthy perplexed followers of Doctor Who, with the thriller of the Time Lord’s true title lingering for practically 6 a long time of storytelling.

On this week’s podcast we try to resolve the sequence’ titular query – Doctor Who? – with a mixture of canon evaluation, wild hypothesis and barely misjudged fan theories, whereas additionally focus on whether or not the revelations of the Timeless Kids imply that even the Doctor doesn’t know the reply.

What’s in a reputation anyway? Is the Doctor simply the Doctor? And why has the sequence saved this specific query a lot in the shadows? Listen in and discover out…

Plus, we strive to conclusively resolve one other nice fan conundrum as we ask whether or not we must always name the sequence’ lead character the Doctor or Doctor Who – as a result of if the actors who play him/her can’t agree, how can we?

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021