Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: When should a Doctor leave the position?

Apparently, Patrick Troughton as soon as mentioned that the ultimate size of time to play the lead in Doctor Who was three years, and loads of Time Lords – together with the Peter Davison, Colin Baker and (albeit unwillingly) William Hartnell – have appeared to comply with this sample. However was Troughton proper? And have any Docs stayed previous their sell-by-date?

On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Huw and Morgan take a look via the rap sheets of each Doctor to date, understanding who left too early, too late and at simply the proper time.

What thrilling Doctor Who moments might we’ve been denied if Peter Capaldi left a 12 months earlier, as many anticipated? And conversely, if David Tennant had stayed a 12 months longer, would we’ve had certainly one of the finest Doctor Who sequence to date?

And, maybe controversially, we additionally ask whether or not the longest-serving Doctor – Mr Tom Baker – overstayed his welcome in his final sequence of adventures, as urged by the actor himself.

You possibly can hear to all that, plus our makes an attempt to work out who’s actually the Doctor who stayed the longest – Paul McGann, should you’re questioning – in the YouTube video above.

And should you’d choose some additional studying you possibly can take a look at our prolonged have a look at who the actual longest-serving Doctor is elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

