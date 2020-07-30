Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Who are the Morbius Medical doctors?

Do the Morbius Medical doctors rely? It’s the query Doctor Who followers have requested themselves ever since some additional variations of the Doctor had been apparently revealed in 1976’s The Mind of Morbius, with the debate raging for many years.

In the Fourth Doctor story, our hero confronted the depraved Morbius in a “mind-bending” battle, throughout the course of which the Doctor’s previous was displayed on-screen – we noticed the Third Doctor, the Second, the First… then eight extra faces, the so-called “Morbius Medical doctors”.

However who are they? Previous lives of Time Lord villain Morbius or further “secret” incarnations of the Doctor – and if the latter is true, how does that reconcile with the 13-regeneration restrict established later the identical 12 months in The Lethal Murderer?

Followers had resigned themselves to getting no clear solutions – till collection 12 finale The Timeless Kids unexpectedly reignited the dialogue by implying the Morbius Medical doctors did exist in spite of everything, with Jodie Whittaker’s incumbent Time Lord discovering a chance of different previous lives together with these less-than-familiar faces.



BBC



On this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we check out the attainable penalties of the twists seen in the 2020 collection, how they relate to the basic 1970s episode and likewise delve just a little into the behind-the-scenes particulars of how the Morbius Medical doctors got here to be.

Plus, we focus on the controversy surrounding the Timeless Kids’s massive twists, and our ideas on Doctor Who’s return to a mysterious backstory in future episodes.

