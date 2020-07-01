Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast – will coronavirus delay season 13?

How will the coronavirus pandemic have an effect on Doctor Who? It’s the query we’ve been asking ourselves for months, with much more considerations raised when a BBC Wales boss lately advised the present couldn’t “be made to the present commonplace in a socially distanced setting”.

So are we in for a hiatus or delay in filming? Will the Doctor put on full PPE in the TARDIS? And is the time for limitless tales that includes remote-control Daleks two metres away from Jodie Whittaker now right here?

At the moment, the BBC have mentioned no selections have been made – however on this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we attempt our greatest to guess what may occur, contemplating all the limitations of socially distant filming (for a extra in-depth information, try our characteristic about this wider difficulty) and whether or not the BBC may want to make cutbacks to make it work.

May we see a shorter collection? Smaller, studio-based episodes with fewer visitor solid members? And what restrictions will journey bans placed on Doctor Who’s globetrotting tales?

Later, we additionally ponder what impression the pandemic might need on the Doctor and her buddies in the collection itself – and whether or not the TARDIS may be giving 2020 a large berth in the foreseeable future…

You may pay attention to the full podcast above, and take a look at earlier Doctor Who filming tales right here and right here.

Need extra Who chat? Final week’s episode about the new-look Daleks can be obtainable on-line.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One with Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021, with the festive particular having finishing taking pictures pre-lockdown as a part of collection 12 filming.

In April, Mandip Gill (who performs companion Yaz) informed RadioTimes.com: “The conversations [about filming series 13] are in all probability taking place someplace else, and everyone seems to be affected, so I suppose we’re simply going to have to watch for tips.”

