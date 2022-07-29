Listening to music in a list based on your friends’ tastes is now possible on Spotify: this is how ‘Friends Mix’ works

Spotify’s personalized playlists, as well as its additional features, make the service stand out from the rest. Although it is not the platform with the best audio quality, the company has shown how to attract more subscribers with the features it offers. And recently from Spotify they have added one more to their service.

‘Friends Mix’ arrives, a personalized playlist in which will be updated daily with songs based on what our friends listen to.

How to access Friends Mix and stay in tune with your friends

Unlike other playlists that are updated weekly, Friends Mix will offer us a whole repertoire of songs every day. In order to access this list, just open Spotify and enter the ‘Especially for you’ section.

In the event that we do not find the playlist, it is because we have not yet used the ‘Merge’ function. In order to have Friends Mix in our library, we first have to create three playlists with Fusion, a process in which at the end they show us the affinity we have with each person. In this way, we will train the algorithm so that its suggestions are more precise.

Once these three lists are made with Fusion, these new lists generated by the platform itself will be able to appear, as long as we have made them with three different friends.

If these playlists are still not appearing, it may be because you are doing it through an Android phone. And it is that at the moment the function only reaches iOS devices and the desktop app. They have not yet mentioned when it will end up coming to Google’s operating system, but hopefully it will do so sooner rather than later.

In Friends Mix the music that we have in common with our friends will be combined, and as we create more lists, we will be able to discover more music through these automatic playlists.

