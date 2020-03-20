Lister becomes a cat god in new Red Dwarf special trailer

In these tough/unprecedented/troubling/attempting/other-scary-adjective instances, we may do with a chuckle. In different phrases, we may do with a new Red Dwarf trailer.

Luckily, comedy channel Dave has obliged, dropping a good sneak peek at upcoming feature-length special The Promised Land.

Reuniting the unique forged of Chris Barrie (Rimmer), Craig Charles (Lister), Danny John-Jules (Cat) Robert Llewellyn (Kryten) – plus laptop Holly (Norman Lovett) – the trailer sees the gang cross cat clerics who worship Lister as a God. However as Kryten, Cat and Rimmer level out, he’s removed from a deity – “an absolute zero,” says Rimmer.

If that doesn’t deserve a watch then the visible results of the trailer do: they’re surprisingly good, a ship battle throughout the floor of a desert planet being the spotlight.

So what else can we count on from the 90-minute special? Dave has already introduced the present – filmed in entrance of a stay studio viewers over two nights – will centre on three three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who’re hunted down by Rodon, a ruthless feral cat chief (Ray Fearon) vowing to wipe out all cats who worship anybody however him.

Can Lister preserve them protected from such a tyrannical Smeg Head? We’ve solely bought a quick wait to seek out out…

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land is on Thursday, ninth April on Dave