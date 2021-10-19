The entire journey of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will probably be full of collectibles, but additionally of various acts and vital moments that can grant you some function success. Additionally, don’t take your eyes off the whole thing revolves round you and proceed exploring up to you’ll, it’s imaginable that some key is hidden.
This recreation has a complete of 41 achievements, however you will not know what they all are from the beginning, as a few of these are hidden. The tale of this online game can revolve round some 12-15 hours and if you need whole it 100% We suggest this information to grasp all of the achievements and sign up for the objective of accomplishing your “platinum”.
Listing of achievements and trophies for Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Hidden trophies and achievements
Title
motion
RESTORE THE BALANCE
You’ve got discovered the corrupted God Rot.
SPIRITUAL GUIDE
You’ve got discovered a corrupted Taro.
A HEAVY HAMMER
You’ve got discovered the corrupt woodcutter.
A LEADER WALKS ALONE
You’ve got discovered Toshi corrupted.
HUNTER IN THE FOREST
You’ve got discovered the Bow ability.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POWER
You’ve got discovered the Bomb ability.
CROSS THE THRESHOLD
You’ve got discovered the Rate ability.
TARO’S FEAR
Discovered Taro’s Knife Relic.
TARO’S REPENTANCE
Discovered Taro’s Lantern Relic.
TARO’S LOVE
Discovered Taro’s Meals Providing Relic.
THE LOVE OF ADIRA
Discovered Adira’s Ox Relic.
THE FEAR OF ADIRA
Discovered Adira’s Hammer Relic.
THE REPENTANCE OF ADIRA
Discovered the Middle Relic from Adira Village.
Bronze trophies and achievements
Title
motion
MEET A FRIEND
The hero Rot has joined your crew.
HAIKYO
You’ve got found out the village.
IN THE WOODS
You’ve got found out the wooded area.
THE OPEN FIELD
You’ve got found out the farm.
THE SOLITARY PATH
You’ve got reached the mountain sanctuary.
PENETRATING HIT
Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried Rot infused arrow.
END THEM
Destroyed a moth enemy with a bomb.
QUICK SHOT
Hit 3 Vital Hit Issues in 3 seconds.
MASTER OF THE BOW
Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried multi-shot.
PRECISE CUTTER
You’ve got destroyed an enemy by way of capturing a bomb within the air.
BETWEEN THE EYES
Destroyed a defend stick with out breaking the defend.
RETURN TO SENDER
You’ve got destroyed a wizard along with his personal bomb.
THREEFOLD THREAT
Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried detour.
COMMANDER ROT
Used 5 Rot Movements in one combat.
PLAY THREE TIMES
Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried lunge assault.
AS NEW
Restored a flower sanctuary.
OF POTATO
You’ve got captured a picture in Picture mode.
Silver trophies and achievements
NAME
ACTION
HAT COLLECTOR
Amassed all Rot Hats.
CURSE COLLECTOR
You’ve got opened all of the cursed chests.
SKILLED SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE
You’ve got unlocked all ability upgrades.
RESTORATION MASTER
Restored all flower shrines.
MAESTRO ZEN
You’ve got meditated in all of the meditation puts.
THE LAST STOP
You’ve got delivered all spirit mail.
Gold trophies and achievements
NAME
ACTION
UNDER THE STONES
Destroyed all Rot.
MASTER SPIRITUAL GUIDE
Cleared the sport on Grasp issue.
Platinum Trophies and Achievements
NAME
ACTION
ALL TROPHIES EARNED
Bought all trophies for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.