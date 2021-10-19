Listing of achievements and trophies for Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The entire journey of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will probably be full of collectibles, but additionally of various acts and vital moments that can grant you some function success. Additionally, don’t take your eyes off the whole thing revolves round you and proceed exploring up to you’ll, it’s imaginable that some key is hidden.

All Village collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

This recreation has a complete of 41 achievements, however you will not know what they all are from the beginning, as a few of these are hidden. The tale of this online game can revolve round some 12-15 hours and if you need whole it 100% We suggest this information to grasp all of the achievements and sign up for the objective of accomplishing your “platinum”.

Hidden trophies and achievements

Title

motion
hidden achievement

RESTORE THE BALANCE

You’ve got discovered the corrupted God Rot.
hidden achievement

SPIRITUAL GUIDE

You’ve got discovered a corrupted Taro.
hidden achievement

A HEAVY HAMMER

You’ve got discovered the corrupt woodcutter.
hidden achievement

A LEADER WALKS ALONE

You’ve got discovered Toshi corrupted.
hidden achievement

HUNTER IN THE FOREST

You’ve got discovered the Bow ability.
hidden achievement

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POWER

You’ve got discovered the Bomb ability.
hidden achievement

CROSS THE THRESHOLD

You’ve got discovered the Rate ability.
hidden achievement

TARO’S FEAR

Discovered Taro’s Knife Relic.
hidden achievement

TARO’S REPENTANCE

Discovered Taro’s Lantern Relic.
hidden achievement

TARO’S LOVE

Discovered Taro’s Meals Providing Relic.
hidden achievement

THE LOVE OF ADIRA

Discovered Adira’s Ox Relic.
hidden achievement

THE FEAR OF ADIRA

Discovered Adira’s Hammer Relic.
hidden achievement

THE REPENTANCE OF ADIRA

Discovered the Middle Relic from Adira Village.

Bronze trophies and achievements

Title

motion
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

MEET A FRIEND

The hero Rot has joined your crew.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

HAIKYO

You’ve got found out the village.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

IN THE WOODS

You’ve got found out the wooded area.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

THE OPEN FIELD

You’ve got found out the farm.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

THE SOLITARY PATH

You’ve got reached the mountain sanctuary.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

PENETRATING HIT

Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried Rot infused arrow.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

END THEM

Destroyed a moth enemy with a bomb.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

QUICK SHOT

Hit 3 Vital Hit Issues in 3 seconds.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

MASTER OF THE BOW

Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried multi-shot.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

PRECISE CUTTER

You’ve got destroyed an enemy by way of capturing a bomb within the air.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

BETWEEN THE EYES

Destroyed a defend stick with out breaking the defend.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

RETURN TO SENDER

You’ve got destroyed a wizard along with his personal bomb.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

THREEFOLD THREAT

Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried detour.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

COMMANDER ROT

Used 5 Rot Movements in one combat.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

PLAY THREE TIMES

Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried lunge assault.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

AS NEW

Restored a flower sanctuary.
BRONZE ACHIEVEMENT

OF POTATO

You’ve got captured a picture in Picture mode.

Silver trophies and achievements

NAME

ACTION
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

HAT COLLECTOR

Amassed all Rot Hats.
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

CURSE COLLECTOR

You’ve got opened all of the cursed chests.
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

SKILLED SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE

You’ve got unlocked all ability upgrades.
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

RESTORATION MASTER

Restored all flower shrines.
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

MAESTRO ZEN

You’ve got meditated in all of the meditation puts.
SILVER ACHIEVEMENT

THE LAST STOP

You’ve got delivered all spirit mail.

Gold trophies and achievements

NAME

ACTION
GOLD ACHIEVEMENT

UNDER THE STONES

Destroyed all Rot.
GOLD ACHIEVEMENT

MASTER SPIRITUAL GUIDE

Cleared the sport on Grasp issue.

Platinum Trophies and Achievements

NAME

ACTION
PLATINUM ACHIEVEMENT

ALL TROPHIES EARNED

Bought all trophies for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

