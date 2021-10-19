The entire journey of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will probably be full of collectibles, but additionally of various acts and vital moments that can grant you some function success. Additionally, don’t take your eyes off the whole thing revolves round you and proceed exploring up to you’ll, it’s imaginable that some key is hidden.

This recreation has a complete of 41 achievements, however you will not know what they all are from the beginning, as a few of these are hidden. The tale of this online game can revolve round some 12-15 hours and if you need whole it 100% We suggest this information to grasp all of the achievements and sign up for the objective of accomplishing your “platinum”.

Listing of achievements and trophies for Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Hidden trophies and achievements

Title motion

RESTORE THE BALANCE You’ve got discovered the corrupted God Rot.

SPIRITUAL GUIDE You’ve got discovered a corrupted Taro.

A HEAVY HAMMER You’ve got discovered the corrupt woodcutter.

A LEADER WALKS ALONE You’ve got discovered Toshi corrupted.

HUNTER IN THE FOREST You’ve got discovered the Bow ability.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POWER You’ve got discovered the Bomb ability.

CROSS THE THRESHOLD You’ve got discovered the Rate ability.

TARO’S FEAR Discovered Taro’s Knife Relic.

TARO’S REPENTANCE Discovered Taro’s Lantern Relic.

TARO’S LOVE Discovered Taro’s Meals Providing Relic.

THE LOVE OF ADIRA Discovered Adira’s Ox Relic.

THE FEAR OF ADIRA Discovered Adira’s Hammer Relic.

THE REPENTANCE OF ADIRA Discovered the Middle Relic from Adira Village.

Bronze trophies and achievements

Title motion

MEET A FRIEND The hero Rot has joined your crew.

HAIKYO You’ve got found out the village.

IN THE WOODS You’ve got found out the wooded area.

THE OPEN FIELD You’ve got found out the farm.

THE SOLITARY PATH You’ve got reached the mountain sanctuary.

PENETRATING HIT Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried Rot infused arrow.

END THEM Destroyed a moth enemy with a bomb.

QUICK SHOT Hit 3 Vital Hit Issues in 3 seconds.

MASTER OF THE BOW Hit 3 enemies with a unmarried multi-shot.

PRECISE CUTTER You’ve got destroyed an enemy by way of capturing a bomb within the air.

BETWEEN THE EYES Destroyed a defend stick with out breaking the defend.

RETURN TO SENDER You’ve got destroyed a wizard along with his personal bomb.

THREEFOLD THREAT Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried detour.

COMMANDER ROT Used 5 Rot Movements in one combat.

PLAY THREE TIMES Destroyed 3 enemies with a unmarried lunge assault.

AS NEW Restored a flower sanctuary.

OF POTATO You’ve got captured a picture in Picture mode.

Silver trophies and achievements

NAME ACTION

HAT COLLECTOR Amassed all Rot Hats.

CURSE COLLECTOR You’ve got opened all of the cursed chests.

SKILLED SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE You’ve got unlocked all ability upgrades.

RESTORATION MASTER Restored all flower shrines.

MAESTRO ZEN You’ve got meditated in all of the meditation puts.

THE LAST STOP You’ve got delivered all spirit mail.

Gold trophies and achievements

NAME ACTION

UNDER THE STONES Destroyed all Rot.

MASTER SPIRITUAL GUIDE Cleared the sport on Grasp issue.

Platinum Trophies and Achievements