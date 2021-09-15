Listing of Alphen guns and find out how to get them in Stories of Get up

By
Mr josh
-
0

alphen it’s the protagonist of Stories of Get up. With a odd previous and the shortcoming to really feel ache, the guns this persona carries are very particular. It principally makes a speciality of the use of swords and tool doing numerous harm to enemies.

Within the following information we depart you the complete record of perfect guns and find out how to download them in order that there is not any Rhenish rival who will face up to on this battle. Don’t omit it!

Guns for Alphen in Stories of Get up

guns

assault

part

penetration

acquiring

fabrics

sword drawn

39

39

38

It’s the sword that we get initially of the sport. Zephyr offers it to us.

Lengthy sword

56

56

59

Made within the Forge

Sharpened Fang x2

uncooked sword

77

76

76

Made within the Forge

Onerous Bone x8

Round Shell x2

Astral Crystal Beads x1

flooring tusk

99

95

99

Made within the Forge

Sharpened Fang x6

Earth Seed x2

gale wing

120

123

118

Made within the Forge

Onerous Bone x8

Beast Mane x2

Razor-tipped pen x1

Sincleaver blade

136

138

136

Made within the Forge

We get it after defeating Lord Ganabelt in Riville Jail

thunder nail

143

148

149

Made within the Forge

Gigafang agudo x4

Clam Tentacle x1

Granite Fang x1

garra flare

163

162

164

Made within the Forge

Gigafang agudo x6

Titanium Bracelet x2

subtle gale wing

180

181

172

Made within the Forge

Gale Wing x1

Gigafang agudo x3

Raging Typhoon x2

subtle earth tusk

195

185

193

Made within the Forge

Earth Tusk x1

Robusto Megabone x1

Windswept Mane x1

ESPADA LARGA GOLD

216

215

217

Made within the Forge

Lengthy sword x1

Gigafang agudo x4

Onerous Round Shell x2

subtle flare claw

232

241

253

Made within the Forge

Flare Claw x1

Gigafang agudo x2

Icicle Fang x2

REFINED THUNDER NAIL

266

279

279

Made within the Forge

Thunder Nail x1

Gigafang agudo x3

Sticky Tentacle x2

forged edge

295

295

296

Made within the Forge

Gigafang agudo x8

Shining Astral Crystal x1

SUPREME THUNDER NAIL

317

310

302

Made within the Forge

Delicate Thunder Nail x1

Ripping Titanium Fang x2

Sticky Tentacle x2

ideal gale wing

324

327

310

Made within the Forge

Delicate Gale Wing x1

Ripping Titanium Fang x2

Tempest Fang x2

carrot machete

22

22

643

Made within the Forge

Darkish mane x6

Granite Shard x2

Ossified Stem x1

ideal flooring fang

342

326

341

Made within the Forge

Delicate Earthfang x1

Indomitable Gargantubone x2

Massive demihuman claw x1

ideal flare claw

360

357

341

Made within the Forge

Delicate Flare Claw x1

Ripping Titanium Fang x2

Flame Stone x2

atonement edge

366

365

364

Made within the Forge

Mystic Luminascore x6

Megafauna Bone x2

gladius rene

393

394

392

Made within the Forge

Ripper Titan Fang x6

Mantid Claw x2

sodeil arthalys

431

432

431

We get it against the top of the tale.

hole edge

473

474

473

It’s manufactured within the Fauna

Ripping Titanium Fang x8

Twilight Stone x2

Ominous Eyeball x1

marriage ceremony cake cutter

448

450

451

After finishing the aspect quest ‘”Your Long run”

the vahf

520

509

495

Made within the Forge

Chameleon Disguise x6

Incendiary Scale x3

Tendon diamond x3

sodeil lem regis

497

498

497

Made within the Forge

Dragon Blood x6

Chameleon Disguise x2

kingdom unifier

554

552

554

Made within the Forge

Iron pipe x1

Ominous Eyeball x4

Cursed Claw x2

Searing Fang x5

nebilim

Unlocked within the Land of Judgment within the venture “Guests from Different Worlds”

Weapons for Alphen in Tales of Arise

List of weapons for Shionne and how to get them

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here