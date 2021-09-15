Listing of Alphen guns and find out how to get them in Stories of Get up

alphen it’s the protagonist of Stories of Get up. With a odd previous and the shortcoming to really feel ache, the guns this persona carries are very particular. It principally makes a speciality of the use of swords and tool doing numerous harm to enemies.
Within the following information we depart you the complete record of perfect guns and find out how to download them in order that there is not any Rhenish rival who will face up to on this battle. Don’t omit it!
Guns for Alphen in Stories of Get up
guns
assault
part
penetration
acquiring
fabrics
sword drawn
39
39
38
It’s the sword that we get initially of the sport. Zephyr offers it to us.
–
Lengthy sword
56
56
59
Made within the Forge
Sharpened Fang x2
uncooked sword
77
76
76
Made within the Forge
Onerous Bone x8
Round Shell x2
Astral Crystal Beads x1
flooring tusk
99
95
99
Made within the Forge
Sharpened Fang x6
Earth Seed x2
gale wing
120
123
118
Made within the Forge
Onerous Bone x8
Beast Mane x2
Razor-tipped pen x1
Sincleaver blade
136
138
136
Made within the Forge
We get it after defeating Lord Ganabelt in Riville Jail
thunder nail
143
148
149
Made within the Forge
Gigafang agudo x4
Clam Tentacle x1
Granite Fang x1
garra flare
163
162
164
Made within the Forge
Gigafang agudo x6
Titanium Bracelet x2
subtle gale wing
180
181
172
Made within the Forge
Gale Wing x1
Gigafang agudo x3
Raging Typhoon x2
subtle earth tusk
195
185
193
Made within the Forge
Earth Tusk x1
Robusto Megabone x1
Windswept Mane x1
ESPADA LARGA GOLD
216
215
217
Made within the Forge
Lengthy sword x1
Gigafang agudo x4
Onerous Round Shell x2
subtle flare claw
232
241
253
Made within the Forge
Flare Claw x1
Gigafang agudo x2
Icicle Fang x2
REFINED THUNDER NAIL
266
279
279
Made within the Forge
Thunder Nail x1
Gigafang agudo x3
Sticky Tentacle x2
forged edge
295
295
296
Made within the Forge
Gigafang agudo x8
Shining Astral Crystal x1
SUPREME THUNDER NAIL
317
310
302
Made within the Forge
Delicate Thunder Nail x1
Ripping Titanium Fang x2
Sticky Tentacle x2
ideal gale wing
324
327
310
Made within the Forge
Delicate Gale Wing x1
Ripping Titanium Fang x2
Tempest Fang x2
carrot machete
22
22
643
Made within the Forge
Darkish mane x6
Granite Shard x2
Ossified Stem x1
ideal flooring fang
342
326
341
Made within the Forge
Delicate Earthfang x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x2
Massive demihuman claw x1
ideal flare claw
360
357
341
Made within the Forge
Delicate Flare Claw x1
Ripping Titanium Fang x2
Flame Stone x2
atonement edge
366
365
364
Made within the Forge
Mystic Luminascore x6
Megafauna Bone x2
gladius rene
393
394
392
Made within the Forge
Ripper Titan Fang x6
Mantid Claw x2
sodeil arthalys
431
432
431
We get it against the top of the tale.
–
hole edge
473
474
473
It’s manufactured within the Fauna
Ripping Titanium Fang x8
Twilight Stone x2
Ominous Eyeball x1
marriage ceremony cake cutter
448
450
451
After finishing the aspect quest ‘”Your Long run”
–
the vahf
520
509
495
Made within the Forge
Chameleon Disguise x6
Incendiary Scale x3
Tendon diamond x3
sodeil lem regis
497
498
497
Made within the Forge
Dragon Blood x6
Chameleon Disguise x2
kingdom unifier
554
552
554
Made within the Forge
Iron pipe x1
Ominous Eyeball x4
Cursed Claw x2
Searing Fang x5
nebilim
–
–
–
Unlocked within the Land of Judgment within the venture “Guests from Different Worlds”
|
–