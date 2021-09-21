Listing of armor for Legislation in Stories of Rise up and the way to get them

Legislation He is one in all our group in Stories of Rise up and an ideal melee combatant. We talked to you earlier than about what have been the most efficient guns for him, since he’s armed with gloves, and now it’s his flip to armor.

Within the following information we depart you the record of the easiest armor for Legislation and that always you have got the resistance and the protection in the most efficient conceivable stipulations. Don’t leave out it!

Perfect armors for Legislation in Stories of Rise up

armor protecting elemental protection staying power acquiring workplace uniform 96 79 92 It’s the persona’s beginning outfit upon becoming a member of the Riville Jail Tower. onyx vest 119 113 113 It’s bought for 880 cash on the Brogen hideout. silver wolf vest 133 117 126 It’s the armor that the nature could have after defeating Ganabelt. zeugle shell vest 154 142 143 It may be bought from traders for 1,520 cash. topaz vest 173 165 165 Awarded as a praise for beating the Rookie Combat of the Coaching Floor in Elde Menancia. stonewing vest 190 177 177 It may be bought from traders for 1,520 cash upon attaining Elde Menencia. amethyst vest 200 190 190 It may be bought for two,464 cash upon arrival in Niez. herbal vest 231 204 220 It’s discovered within a chest in Citadel Gradia. wolf leather-based vest 249 231 232 It’s bought for 4,560 cash upon arrival in Thistlym. emerald vest 269 256 256 It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash. jet black vest 296 261 282 It’s present in a chest in Fharis Fort. sapphire vest 317 302 302 It may be bought for 7,720 from the service provider out of doors Berg Volcano. royal vest 367 324 350 It’s present in a chest within the heart of spiral 3. Diamond vest 370 352 352 Awarded as a praise for finishing the Complex Problem at Elde Menancia’s Coaching Floor. It will also be bought for 9,550 cash within the Lenegis Civil Park. vest of secrets and techniques 409 361 390 It is in a chest at Iglia Wastes. dog vest 450 397 428 It’s in a chest in Gegham Helgarahi, on the second one flooring of the higher degree of Zone 1. 0 affect vest 484 428 461 The closing solo problem of Elde Menancia’s coaching floor should be finished. prismatic jacket 533 470 507 It may be present in a chest within Rena’s Astral Power Divider. virtuous wolf vest 568 502 541 Awarded for finishing the “Guests from Any other Global” challenge after finishing the sport.