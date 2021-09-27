Listing of armor for Rinwell in Stories of Stand up

Rinwell She is the crowd’s mage in Stories of Stand up and makes use of her arts to combat enemies. He isn’t a personality that stands proud for his protection, however nonetheless it is crucial to have the layers that give protection to the nature.

Within the following information we go away you the checklist of highest armor for Rinwell and thus have it much less uncovered right through struggle. Don’t omit it!

armor

protecting

elemental protection

staying power

acquiring

inherited coat

85

93

77

It’s Rinwell’s beginning armor.

onyx cape

105

134

108

It’s acquired in a crimson chest within the underground canal whilst we pass to the capital of Cyslodia.

zeugle shell mage coat

128

160

128

Present in a crimson chest in Frozen Valley. It’s a must to transparent a wall of ice first. It may also be bought later for 1,520 cash.

topaz cape

139

202

163

It may be acquired from a crimson chest in Gilanne Woods or bought for 1,760 cash from the Viscint Inn service provider.

stonewing mage cloak

162

202

163

Discovered inside of a crimson chest on Mount Dhiara. It may also be bought for three,040 cash.

AMETHYST CAPE

167

214

172

It may be bought from Niez’s Inn for two,464 cash.

white cape

208

229

214

It’s present in a chest inside of Fortress Gradia.

wolf leather-based wizard cloak

220

288

232

It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash.

silk gown

267

294

274

It may be present in a crimson chest within the south tower of Fharis Citadel.

sapphire cape

280

357

287

It may be bought for 7,720 cash outdoor the Berg Volcano.

mystical cloak

323

384

332

It’s in a crimson chest within the Berg volcano.

diamond layer

329

421

338

It may be bought on the Lenegis Civil Park for 9,950 cash.

outdated lady cape

360

428

370

Received from the facet quest “Bibliophile”

sacred cloak

396

470

407

It’s acquired from a crimson chest in Gegham Helgari in Rena.

spirit gown

427

506

438

It’s acquired from a crimson chest within the Astral Power Separator space in Rena.

dahnas soul

501

594

514

Awarded right through the “Guests from Every other International” facet quest via beating the sport.
Armors for Rinwell Tales of Arise

