Listing of guns for Dohalim in Stories of Get up and tips on how to get them

Dohalim, belonging to the the Aristocracy of Elde Menancia, is among the characters that sign up for our workforce in Stories of Get up. Skilled with the usage of spears, he’s going to don’t have any drawback coping with enemies at medium distance.

Within the following information you’re going to to find the listing of highest guns persona and tips on how to get them, as a result of despite the fact that it takes time to go into the crowd, this can be a very helpful best friend.

Listing of Dohalim guns in Stories of Get up

weapon

Assault

component

portray

acquiring

fabrics

pulque cane

138

142

135

It’s the preliminary weapon of the nature

doorpost of rock

194

189

185

Made within the Forge

Bizarre Megacore x10

Tempest Stone x2

cane of tenebris

203

212

191

Made within the Forge

Bizarre Megacore x8

Lizard Fin x2

latio column

216

222

209

Made within the Forge

Bizarre Megacore x8

Cristal astral x2

subtle petram pole

268

262

259

Made within the Forge

Poste of Petra x1

Bizarre Megacore x2

Ice Stone x2

subtle tenebris personnel

280

293

267

Made within the Forge

Delicate Workforce of Tenebris x1

Mystical luminacore x2

Megafauna Bone x1

the very best pole of the rock

359

350

348

Made within the Forge

Poste de Petra refinado x1

Mystical luminacore x3

Granite Shard x2

hanuman’s shaft

363

374

354

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Indomitable Gargantubone x5

Stinger of Paralysis x1

Flame Stone x1

beef fork

33

33

633

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x3

non secular glue x2

column characteristic

391

401

382

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Huge demihuman claw x1

Darkish Melana x1

caduceo rené

430

441

419

Made within the Forge

Sticky Tentacle x3

Megafauna Bone x2

Mantid Claw x1

god daybreak

520

522

484

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Burning Scale x3

Cursed Claw x1

unfastened pater

553

566

540

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x10

Snot Bag x4

Twilight Crystal x1

Incendiary Scale x4

diablo nox

Awarded for finishing the project “Guests from the Different Global”.

Dohalim Weapons

