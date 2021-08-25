Listing Of Mahesh Babu Dubbed Films Till 2021

Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021: Mahesh Babu will flip 45 in 2020 and he has starred in additional than 30 Telugu motion pictures as a hero. And he has many giant initiatives within the pipeline, together with a movie starring SS Rajamouli. He’s lately some of the best possible paid Indian actors and his movies with reasonable luck too can gross as much as Rs.100 crore at Field Place of business.
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is a Tremendous Celebrity in Tollywood and his movies get PAN Indian free up. Other people may also have extra expectancies of his upcoming motion pictures as his tale variety is at all times distinctive and just right. In this web page you’ll to find all the record of Mahesh Babu Hindi dubbed motion pictures until 2021.
Actor Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021 | All main points
Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu (born 09 August 1975) is an Indian movie actor who basically works in Telugu Cinema. He is likely one of the best possible paid Indian movie actors who has seemed in additional than 30 Telugu movies and has received a number of awards together with 8 Nandi Awards in Andhra Pradesh state, 5 Movie fare Awards, 3 South Indian World Film Awards and one World Indian Film. Academy Awards. Along with appearing, he additionally engaged in movie manufacturing via his manufacturing area G. Mahesh Babu Leisure (GMB).
Information about the forged and team of his upcoming movie with director Trivikram Srinivas had been launched on August 9. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the feminine lead within the movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. Haarika and Hassine Creations, the manufacturing banner investment the movie. SSMB28 marks the 3rd collaboration between the actor-director duo. The movie has track by way of the preferred composer Thaman.
Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021
|12 months of e-newsletter
|Authentic (Telugu model)
|Hindi model title
|1999
|Raja Kumarudu
|Prince No. 1
|2000
|Yuvaraju
|Ek Aur Rajkumar
|2000
|vamsia
|Vamsi: the warrior
|2001
|Muraric
|Rusty Cheetah (Murari)
|2002
|Takkari Donga
|Choron Ka Choro
|2002
|Bobby
|Problem The Burning Hearth
|2003
|okkadu
|The Unhealthy Guy
|2003
|Nijam
|Meri Adalat
|2004
|naani
|Naani – The Magical Guy
|2004
|Arjun
|Maidan-e-Jung
|2005
|Athadu
|Cheetah The facility of 1
|2006
|pokiri
|Sought
|2006
|sainikudu
|Ab Humse Na Takkrana
|2007
|Athidhic
|World Khiladi / Rishi
|2010
|Khaleja
|Jigar Kaleja
|2011
|dookudu
|dookudu
|2012
|Businessman
|Surya Bhai
|2013
|Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
|Sabse Badhkar Hum 2
|2014
|1-Nenokkadine
|1
|2014
|aagadu
|Bajrangi Policewala
|2015
|Srimanthudu
|Srimanthudu
|2016
|brahmotsavam
|No.1 Dilwala
|2017
|Spyder
|Spyder
|2018
|Bharat Ane Nenu
|Rushing CM Bharat
|2019
|Maharshi
|Maharshi
|2020
|Sarileru Neekevvaru
|Sarileru Neekevvaru
|2020
|Sarkaru Vaari Paata
|Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Additionally learn:
Filmy One (thenewstrace.com) – Unique Leisure Website