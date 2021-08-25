Listing Of Mahesh Babu Dubbed Films Till 2021

Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021: Mahesh Babu will flip 45 in 2020 and he has starred in additional than 30 Telugu motion pictures as a hero. And he has many giant initiatives within the pipeline, together with a movie starring SS Rajamouli. He’s lately some of the best possible paid Indian actors and his movies with reasonable luck too can gross as much as Rs.100 crore at Field Place of business.

List of Mahesh Babu Dubbed Movies Until 2021

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is a Tremendous Celebrity in Tollywood and his movies get PAN Indian free up. Other people may also have extra expectancies of his upcoming motion pictures as his tale variety is at all times distinctive and just right. In this web page you’ll to find all the record of Mahesh Babu Hindi dubbed motion pictures until 2021.

Actor Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021 | All main points

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu (born 09 August 1975) is an Indian movie actor who basically works in Telugu Cinema. He is likely one of the best possible paid Indian movie actors who has seemed in additional than 30 Telugu movies and has received a number of awards together with 8 Nandi Awards in Andhra Pradesh state, 5 Movie fare Awards, 3 South Indian World Film Awards and one World Indian Film. Academy Awards. Along with appearing, he additionally engaged in movie manufacturing via his manufacturing area G. Mahesh Babu Leisure (GMB).

Information about the forged and team of his upcoming movie with director Trivikram Srinivas had been launched on August 9. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the feminine lead within the movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. Haarika and Hassine Creations, the manufacturing banner investment the movie. SSMB28 marks the 3rd collaboration between the actor-director duo. The movie has track by way of the preferred composer Thaman.

Mahesh Babu Hindi Dubbed Films Listing 2021

12 months of e-newsletter Authentic (Telugu model) Hindi model title
1999 Raja Kumarudu Prince No. 1
2000 Yuvaraju Ek Aur Rajkumar
2000 vamsia Vamsi: the warrior
2001 Muraric Rusty Cheetah (Murari)
2002 Takkari Donga Choron Ka Choro
2002 Bobby Problem The Burning Hearth
2003 okkadu The Unhealthy Guy
2003 Nijam Meri Adalat
2004 naani Naani – The Magical Guy
2004 Arjun Maidan-e-Jung
2005 Athadu Cheetah The facility of 1
2006 pokiri Sought
2006 sainikudu Ab Humse Na Takkrana
2007 Athidhic World Khiladi / Rishi
2010 Khaleja Jigar Kaleja
2011 dookudu dookudu
2012 Businessman Surya Bhai
2013 Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu Sabse Badhkar Hum 2
2014 1-Nenokkadine 1
2014 aagadu Bajrangi Policewala
2015 Srimanthudu Srimanthudu
2016 brahmotsavam No.1 Dilwala
2017 Spyder Spyder
2018 Bharat Ane Nenu Rushing CM Bharat
2019 Maharshi Maharshi
2020 Sarileru Neekevvaru Sarileru Neekevvaru
2020 Sarkaru Vaari Paata Sarkaru Vaari Paata

