Listing of unwritten Ghost of Tsushima tales in Ikishima and the best way to do them

Ikishima is the brand new enlargement that Ghost of Tsushima has won and brings us new content material in the case of the determine of Jin Sakai. In it we will be able to commute to the island of Iki to find sure mysteries and discover a far wilder atmosphere. We will be able to additionally to find facet missions, amongst them the Unwritten tales.

The peculiarity of those is that they’re registered nowhere, however acting them is a part of acquiring trophies. Are six in general and within the following information we will be able to inform you the best way to find them.

Unwritten tales in Ghost of Tsushima

Requiem for a Captain: it is without doubt one of the best missions. We simply have to visit the realm the place our send has wrecked and seek a number of the stays for the frame of the captain.





The beekeeper: Between Truncated Cliffs and Picket of the outdated gambler we will be able to to find Hachibee, who refuses to desert the bees sooner than the assault of the Mongols. We will be able to need to care for those to finish the venture and get an development.





Kodama: North of the Senjo Gorge, we will be able to discover a cabin in ruins. If we have interaction with the torn banner, the Kodama, a masked lady, will seem. We will be able to have to complete with the Mongols once more and after studying the parchment of the stump we will be able to get extra enhancements.





Drowning: In Footprints of the Buddha we will be able to to find extra Mongols that we will be able to need to defeat. Via doing so we will be able to get a legend build up.





Archery Problem: Provided with the armor of Tadayori we need to whole the 5th archery problem south of Footprints of the Buddha.





Legends of Tsushima: to the east of the Yahata Woodland we will be able to discover a area and Uta within. We will be able to have to finish the tale of Legends mode so that you could inform her a tale and get the white Kitsune masks.





If we whole the entire missions, we will be able to get the trophy “Excellent manners“.