‘Little Britain’ Creators Apologize for Blackface in Series – Variety

British comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams have apologized for using blackface in their BBC sequence “Little Britain.”

Lucas and Walliams posted an identical public apologies on Twitter on the similar time on Saturday night, days after Netflix, BBC on-demand service iPlayer and Britbox eliminated the sequence from their platforms. Netflix additionally dropped the comedians’ airport mockumentary “Come Fly With Me.”

The pair had been conspicuously silent on the matter because the present’s removing made worldwide headlines. The occasion served as one thing of a harbinger for a slew of different problematic TV sequence and movies disappearing from numerous companies in the wake of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Lucas, who’s finest identified for roles in “Bridesmaids” and “Polar,” wrote, “David and I’ve each spoken publicly in latest years of our remorse that we performed characters of different races. As soon as once more, we wish to make it clear that it was improper and we’re very sorry.”

Equally, Walliams mentioned, “Matt & I’ve each spoken publicly in latest years of our remorse that we performed characters of different races. As soon as once more we wish to make it clear that it was improper & we’re very sorry.”

Associated Tales

A BBC spokesman instructed Variety final week following the present’s removing: “There’s lots of historic programming obtainable on BBC iPlayer which we repeatedly overview. Occasions have modified since ‘Little Britain’ first aired, so it isn’t at present obtainable on BBC iPlayer.”

“Little Britain” first aired in 2003, whereas “Come Fly With Me” debuted in 2010. Each sequence noticed the comedians play characters from completely different ethnic backgrounds with using make-up. In “Come Fly With Me,” Lucas and Walliams wore make up for characters together with airport employee Taaj, passenger liaison officer Moses Beacon, and airline boss Omar Baba whereas Walliams additionally starred as health-spa visitor Desiree Devere in “Little Britain.”

Lucas has beforehand expressed remorse for enjoying Black characters in “Little Britain.”

The comic instructed the “Huge Difficulty” journal in 2017: “I wouldn’t make that present now. It will upset individuals. We made a extra merciless form of comedy than I’d do now.

“Society has moved on lots since then and my very own views have developed. There was no dangerous intent there – the one factor you could possibly accuse us of was greed. We simply needed to point out off about what a various bunch of individuals we might play.”

Earlier this yr, it was reported that Netflix was in discussions with Walliams and Lucas a couple of revival of “Little Britain.” Lucas instructed BBC Radio 2 in March: “It’d occur. We had a dialog with them some time in the past and so the seed was planted in our head.”

It’s nonetheless unclear whether or not Netflix will transfer ahead with the present in mild of latest occasions, however it’s unlikely, notably because the streamer publicly pledged “an obligation to our Black members, workers, creators and expertise to talk up” in the wake of the U.S. anti-racism protests over the demise of George Floyd.

Lucas, who is about to switch Sandi Toksvig as co-host of Channel 4’s “Nice British Bake Off” later this summer time, remains to be set for these internet hosting duties, the broadcaster confirmed to Variety.