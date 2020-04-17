Little Britain returns in brand new sketch for BBC One’s The Big Night In

It’s been over ten years since David Walliams and Matt Lucas lit up UK TV screens with their closing collection of award-winning comedy present Little Britain. And now, the BBC has introduced their return.

Performing in a brand new sketch – particulars of that are at present below wraps – the comedian duo are to type a part of a star-studded line-up participating in one-off reside leisure present, BBC One’s The Big Night In.

Airing on April 23rd, hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, the present will see the BBC’s largest charitable companions, Comedian Reduction and BBC Kids in Want, come collectively for the primary time ever to spotlight and commend these “going the additional mile” to assist their communities through the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Different stars set to look on the night time – from the security of their houses, in fact – embrace Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow, with extra well-known faces to be introduced in the approaching days.

Set to Dua Lipa’s Bodily, the concept is for these at house to movie themselves mastering the routine, and ship in movies to The Big Night In by way of social media – with a supercut of the very best moments to be aired on the night time.

All through the present, viewers may have the chance to donate to the BBC’s two charities, that are at present supporting susceptible individuals throughout the UK struggling because of the coronavirus disaster.

Final week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stated the UK Treasury would match any contributions made by the UK public, pound for pound.

The Big Night In will air reside on BBC One on Thursday 23rd April from 7 – 10pm.