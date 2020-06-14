Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams “very sorry” for blackface

Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams have issued a public apology for having “performed characters of different races” of their TV reveals.

The comedy duo used blackface and make-up to painting numerous characters in sketch present Little Britain and their 2010 present Come Fly With Me. During the last week, each have been faraway from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox (variously) as broadcasters re-considered whether or not they wished these reveals on their platforms.

On Saturday evening, Lucas and Walliams tweeted out statements about their “remorse”.

Stating that that they had “each spoken publicly lately of our remorse that we performed characters of different races,” they added: “As soon as once more we need to make it clear that it was mistaken & we’re very sorry.”

Matt & I’ve each spoken publicly lately of our remorse that we performed characters of different races. As soon as once more we need to make it clear that it was mistaken & we’re very sorry. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 13, 2020

In 2017, Lucas stated: “If I might return and do Little Britain once more, I wouldn’t make these jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters. Principally, I wouldn’t make that present now. It will upset individuals. We made a extra merciless form of comedy than I’d do now.”

Walliams was extra reserved on the topic in 2018, telling Radio Occasions that he would “positively do it otherwise” in in the present day’s cultural panorama “as a result of it’s a special time now.”

He added: “You’d make any comedy otherwise… It’s laborious to say particularly how it might be completely different. There’s all types of tolerances that change. Folks perceive individuals’s predicaments extra now. Possibly it’s, ‘We see this otherwise, we’ve bought extra data,’ and it might be a special kind of joke.

“I wouldn’t rule out something as a result of I principally assume you’ve got to have the ability to make jokes about every part, everybody. In any other case there isn’t a level having comedy.”



BBC



In Little Britain, which aired between 2003 and 2008, Walliams used blackface and an afro wig to play Desiree DeVere, and Lucas blacked as much as play Pastor Jesse King. Come Fly With Me aired in 2010, and was criticised on the time for its use of blackface and racial stereotyping.

Three years in the past, David Walliams additionally confronted criticism for his “yellowface” Kim Jong-un Halloween costume.