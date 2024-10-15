Little Burros: Tracking Success After Shark Tank Spotlight

When it comes to innovative gardening solutions, Little Burros has made quite a name for itself.

This family-owned business has turned a simple idea into a thriving company with an impressive net worth. Let’s dig into Little Burros’s story and see how they’ve grown since their memorable Shark Tank appearance.

Attribute Details Company Name Little Burros Founders Bob Thorsen, Mollie Thorsen Main Product The Original Little Burro (wheelbarrow attachment) Product Variants Burro Buddy Industry Gardening Tools Shark Tank Ask $250,000 for 10% equity Shark Tank Outcome No deal made Mission Simplifying gardening tasks and supporting human trafficking causes in memory of Becca Thorsen. Manufacturing Made in the USA

What is Little Burros?

Little Burros makes clever wheelbarrow attachments that help gardeners organize their tools and supplies.

Their main product, the Original Little Burro, fits on top of a wheelbarrow and has spots for drinks, tools, and even a phone. It’s like a mobile workstation for your garden!

The company also makes a smaller version called the Burro Buddy. These nifty gadgets make gardening more accessible and more fun. No more running back and forth to get tools or worrying about where to put your water bottle.

Who Is The Founder Of Little Burros?

Bob Thorsen and his daughter Mollie started Little Burros. Bob came up with the idea while helping his wife in the garden.

He made the first Little Burro out of cardboard and tape! His kids loved it and told him to turn it into a natural product.

The Thorsen family already ran a construction business, so they knew something about making stuff.

Attribute Details Ask $250,000 for 10% equity Kevin O’Leary’s Offer $250,000 for 7% equity + $7 per unit until $500,000 is repaid Lori Greiner’s Offer $250,000 loan with 6% interest, plus $5 per unit and 3% equity Result Declined both offers; walked away without a deal

They worked with a designer to create the Little Burro, a hit immediately. Sadly, the Thorsens lost their daughter Becca at a young age.

To honor her memory, they give part of the company’s profits to fight human trafficking, a cause Becca cared about deeply.

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch For Little Burros?

Bob and Mollie went on Shark Tank, asking for $250,000 for 10% of Little Burros. They showed off their product and told the Sharks about their business.

At the time, they sold about 2,500 units a month in stores like Target and Ace Hardware, making $400,000 a year in sales.

The Sharks liked the product, but most didn’t think it was right for them. Kevin O’Leary offered $250,000 for 7% of the company plus $7 for each unit sold until he got $500,000 back.

Lori Greiner offered a $250,000 loan with 6% interest, plus $5 per unit and 3% of the company.

In the end, Bob and Mollie decided not to take either deal. They walked away without a Shark partner but with lots of exposure for their product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LittleBurros (@littleburros)

Little Burros Shark Tank Update:

Even though they didn’t get a deal on Shark Tank, Little Burros did great after the show. People loved seeing their product on TV, and sales went up fast. The company started selling in more stores and online.

What Happened To Little Burros After Shark Tank?

After Shark Tank, Little Burros grew even more significant. They got their products into big stores like Sam’s Club, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply Co.

When the COVID-19 lockdowns occurred in 2020, Little Burros’s online sales took off. People spent more time at home and in their gardens and wanted Little Burros products.

By June 2022, Little Burros made $1 million in yearly sales. In September 2022, they introduced their Burro Buddy into over 1,200 Lowe’s stores.

In spring 2023, they also started selling in over 1,100 Walmart stores. Now, you can find Little Burros products in many places, including ACE Hardware, True Value, and Menard.

Little Burros Growth and Operations:

Little Burros has grown a lot since it started. It’s gone from a small family business to a company that sells nationwide. It makes its products in the USA, which helps it control quality and support American jobs.

The company has also expanded its product line. It started with the Original Little Burro and added the Burro Buddy. Now, it’s thinking about making other garden tools, too.

Investments and partnerships:

While Little Burros didn’t get an investment from the Sharks, they’ve done well. They’ve partnered with big retail stores, which has helped them reach more customers. These partnerships have been critical to their growth.

Challenges and competitors:

Like any business, Little Burros has faced challenges. They’ve had to figure out how to make more products as demand grew. They also have to compete with other garden tool companies. However, their unique product and strong partnerships have helped them stay ahead.

Technological innovations:

Little Burros keeps improving its products. It uses suitable materials to ensure that the Little Burro and Burro Buddy last a long time, and it’s always looking for ways to make its products better and easier to use.

Little Burro’s Net Worth and Financial Performance:

As of 2024, Little Burros is making about $2.5 million in sales yearly. That’s a big jump from the $400,000 they made when they went on Shark Tank. While we don’t know exactly how much the company is worth, it’s clear they’ve grown a lot.

Year Sales Figures Pre-Shark Tank (2019) $400,000 in annual sales 2020 Surge in online sales due to pandemic 2022 $1 million in annual sales 2024 $2.5 million in annual sales

Little Burros Strategy of Marketing and Sales:

Little Burros has done a great job getting its products into stores where gardeners shop. It also sells online, which helped it a lot during the pandemic. It also got a boost from being on Shark Tank, even though it didn’t get a deal.

Thanks @Varneyco for having us on! Yesterday was our second biggest sales day to date (right after Shark Tank) We are very grateful 💚 #littleburros #burrobuddies Gardening company sees 500% increase in online sales amid COVID lockdowns https://t.co/UgQVRcLadI — The Little Burros (@LittleBurros) March 26, 2021

Little Burros Social Media Presence:

You can find Little Burros on Facebook and Twitter. They use social media to show off their products and share gardening tips. It’s an excellent way for them to connect with customers and spread the word about their brand.

Little Burros Interesting Facts:

The first Little Burro was made out of cardboard and duct tape!

Part of every sale goes to fight human trafficking in memory of Becca Thorsen.

Little Burros products are made in the USA.

The company has won design awards for its products.

What’s Next For Little Burros?

Little Burros keeps growing and reaching new customers. They might come out with new garden tools in the future.

As more people get into gardening, Little Burros has a chance to become an even bigger name in the garden tool world.

Final Words:

Little Burros shows how a simple idea can turn into a successful business. They’ve come a long way from a homemade prototype to a product sold in stores nationwide.

Their story is about more than just making money – it’s about helping people enjoy gardening and giving back to a good cause.

As Little Burros continues to grow, they’re proving that you can build a thriving business with hard work and a good product.

Whether you’re a serious gardener or just like to putter around in your backyard, Little Burros has made the job much easier and more organized. Watch for this growing company – they might change how we all garden!