Little Combine: The Search host Chris Ramsay on COVID-19 regulations

Little Combine: The Search presenter Chris Ramsey has revealed a few of the security restrictions in place on the present – following Jade Thirlwall’s absence on Saturday’s episode.

The comic defined a few of the measures taken by the BBC to safeguard the Little Combine: The Search manufacturing crew whereas showing as a visitor on Lorraine this morning, however didn’t verify whether or not Jade could be again within the studio this week.

“As far I do know is it’s okay, all I do is somebody does a COVID take a look at on me and I journey right down to London if I’m all clear,” he stated.

“Both there are 4 members of Little Combine or one on the telly, we’ll see.”

An earlier episode of the collection had been faraway from the schedules two weeks in the past after crew members returned optimistic COVID assessments, whereas final week Jade needed to perform her function from dwelling whereas she self-isolated.

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for remark on whether or not Jade will probably be again within the studio this week.

Regardless of the issues the present has been an enormous hit with audiences because it debuted, and Ramsey went on to debate why the woman group made such good judges on the collection.

“The women have been by way of this,” he stated. “Not solely they’re such right down to earth women, they’re so beautiful. They’ve been by way of this course of and are so caring with the fellows who auditioned.’

The programme started airing in September, with the world-renowned woman band placing collectively six totally different musical teams, together with a boy band, a combined group, a lady vocal group, a vocal and devices band, a lady dance group and a rap R&B group.