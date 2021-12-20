Little Devil Inside details its launch a little more in a PlayStation spot and yes, we will have to wait

The long-awaited and beautiful adventure of Neostream stars in a preview of future indie games for PS5.

Given that more than five years have passed since its announcement, there is a lot of interest in knowing when we will finally be able to play Little Devil Inside, something that according to a spot by PlayStation posted on Instagram could be made to wait yet. Thus, the video game has dated its launch for the winter 2022.

Although there was no confirmation in this regard, as pointed out by Eurogamer, a premiere was expected for the first months of this next year. Now, this information casts earth on these optimistic forecasts of the development of Neostream. The shared spot does not provide many more details about this and other video games. Thus, in the video we can see the already available Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and future releases such as SIFU (dated for spring although it will be released in February).

In 3DJuegos we placed Little Devil Inside a few months ago as one of the 12 most promising indies for this year, something that finally was not. If acclaimed titles like Kena hit stores: Bridge of Spirits, The Ascent or 12 Minutes.

Little Devil Inside was presented in 2015 and had a planned premiere for the last Wii U. However, the video game suffered a news hiatus that broke its presence in one of the great PS5 events held in mid-2020.

Neostream proposes that players travel to a victorian era, where creatures, monsters and other mysterious life forms exist in an action and adventure video game where you have to do whatever it takes to survive and complete different missions, all under very careful graphics.

