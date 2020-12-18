Little Dot Studios Co-Founder Andy Taylor Dies at 50

Andy Taylor, one of many pioneers of the U.Ok. digital area, has died from most cancers. He was 50.

Taylor started his profession as a lawyer, however went on to carry a number of senior positions in media. The chief was managing director of Victoria Actual — one of many first firms to assist combine the net and interactive tv throughout on-line dwell streaming — when it started engaged on “Huge Brother,” whose cutting-edge know-how modified the character of actuality tv. Endemol subsequently purchased the corporate.

From 2003 to 2007, Taylor served as managing director of digital at Channel 4, the place he was one of many designers of their on-demand service 4oD, now often known as All4.

Taylor then moved to All3Media the place he was director, digital media and industrial director. Whereas at All3Media, Taylor launched a number of YouTube channels, utilizing belongings from a number of the firm’s well-known manufacturers.

In 2013, he launched Little Dot Studios, together with co-founder Selma Turajlic, with seed cash from All3Media. Little Dot is now one of many largest distributors of premium content material on YouTube, and employs greater than 200 employees throughout London, Munich and Los Angeles.

The corporate additionally operates a collection of factual channels. One in every of them, Actual Tales, commissioned Victoria Mapplebeck’s “Missed Name,” which premiered as a YouTube-first manufacturing and went on to win the BAFTA for greatest brief kind program at the 2019 awards.

Earlier this 12 months, Little Dot Studios produced the Edinburgh TV Pageant’s first digital version because the world went on-line because of the coronavirus pandemic. The corporate additionally acquired historian Dan Snow’s platform Historical past Hit.

Taylor and Turajlic took a step again from the corporate and Dan Jones took over as CEO.