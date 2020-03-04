Little Dot Studios Nabs Wing in First Major Acquisition

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios has acquired London-based manufacturing firm Wing.

The transfer marks Little Dot’s first acquisition as a part of its deliberate development technique. The digital content material creator and distributor, which has workplaces in London, Munich, Berlin and Los Angeles, is aiming to broaden operations each organically and thru additional acquisitions.

Little Dot mentioned its sports activities enterprise had elevated quickly during the last three years throughout manufacturing, distribution, monetization, media and perception actions for its high-profile shoppers, amongst them Crimson Bull, Eurosport, System E, the Soccer Assn., the England and Wales Cricket Board, and the Worldwide Cricket Council.

The Wing deal will present the corporate “with an enhanced sports activities manufacturing and inventive functionality” to satisfy rising world demand at a time when many sports activities and client manufacturers need to enhance engagement with youthful skewing audiences, it added.

Established in 2007, Wing creates content material for among the world’s high manufacturers and sports activities governing our bodies, together with the Worldwide Olympics Committee, the America’s Cup, System 1, Coca-Cola, Hugo Boss, McLaren, Vodafone and Land Rover. Run by sports activities creatives and husband and spouse crew Will and Tessa Ingham, the corporate has gained a number of accolades, together with a number of Sport Trade Awards and was named 2019’s Media Manufacturing Firm of the 12 months at Marketing campaign and PR Week’s Model Movie Awards.

“Sports activities is a key strategic focus for Little Dot Studios, which we see offering a marketplace for important development,” mentioned Little Dot co-founder and CEO Andy Taylor. “Tessa and Will are multi-award profitable producers, with very sturdy trade credentials and a excessive repute for delivering high quality content material for sports activities our bodies and types.”

The acquisition will allow Little Dot to speed up future development with current shoppers throughout the 2 corporations in addition to bringing in new companions, Taylor added. “Wing’s artistic excellence mixed with Little Dot Studios’ understanding of knowledge and platform algorithms will present a really distinctive service providing to the game trade.”

In a joint assertion, the Inghams mentioned: “From the inception of Wing our complete ethos has at all times been twofold — nice partnerships and creating disruptive content material. This new period enhances each. Little Dot Studios are a subsequent era producer and broadcaster, and winner of the first-ever BAFTA for a YouTube particular fee. For us that claims all of it — about their imaginative and prescient, creativity, disruptive pondering and ambition. Teaming up with such a fast-growing and progressive studio makes our twin providing very thrilling and actually highly effective in the world of insanely fast transferring digital content material.”

The businesses didn’t disclose monetary particulars of the deal.