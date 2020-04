For her 2nd mega-bestselling novel, “Little Fires All over the place” (now a Hulu miniseries), creator Celeste Ng was as soon as impressed via the Cleveland, Ohio suburb the place she grew up as a result of the daughter of Hong Kong immigrants. In February she returned to Shaker Heights with correspondent Martha Teichner, to debate her adolescence in a revolutionary and varied group, her tales of sophistication and racial divides, and the way in which she dealt with net trolls.