‘Little Folks, Large Global’ Stars Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Anticipating 3rd Child: ‘Tie-breaker Coming’

It’s 3’s corporate for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!

The previous”Little Folks, Large Global” stars introduced over the weekend that their circle of relatives is rising as Audrey is pregnant with their “tie-breaker” 3rd kid.

“Our circle of relatives’s rising! Perhaps I will be able to persuade Audrey to get a minivan now?” Jeremy, 31, wrote on Instagram along a candy announcement video. The thrilling information comes over a yr after Jeremy and Audrey, 29, turned into folks to son Bode James in January 2020.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2014, additionally a percentage 3-year-old daughter, Ember Jean. Of their announcement video, Jeremy lovingly tosses the infant within the air, then his son – prior to following swimsuit with a sonogram appearing their imminent package of pleasure who’s due later this yr.

“Tie-breaker coming November…” an indication reads at the “Love Letter Existence” authors’ respective Instagram accounts.

“We’re about to be a circle of relatives of five” Audrey added in her personal publish. “Our little tie breaker is coming this November!”

The thrilling child information comes simply days after Audrey shared a tribute to her husband wherein she praised the proud papa who “makes knives, builds tables, wipes poopy butts.”

Consistent with Audrey, Daddy Roloff additionally “takes neighbors to the ER and sits with all of them day, cleans dishes, helps to keep vegetation alive, raises chickens, befriends fuel attendants, researches a bit of bit about numerous issues, listens to spouse rants and rambles,” she egged of the truth megastar.

“You proceed to provoke me @jeremyroloff” she added, to which Jeremy answered, “Wow thanks babe”