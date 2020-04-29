Little Girls: Atlanta Star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Is Dead At 34

Go away a Remark
So many individuals’s feelings have already been stretched to their limits in gentle of current occasions, however tragedy struck this week for the solid and crew of Little Girls: Atlanta, whose star Ashley Ross – higher identified to co-stars and viewers as “Minnie” – died within the hospital on Monday night time. She was 34 years outdated.
On Sunday, April 26, Ashley Ross was concerned in a vehicular accident in or round Atlanta close to the time of 11:00 p.m., and sustained varied accidents. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta quickly after, in accordance with CNN.
Sadly, it was round 24 hours after the accident occurred that Ashley Ross succumbed to her accidents and handed away inside Grady Memorial. The feisty actuality TV star is reportedly survived by her mom, her aunt, uncle, grandmother and different relations.
Here is an announcement launched from her publicist Liz Dixson:
It’s with profound unhappiness that we verify on behalf of the household of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Girls Atlanta has succumbed to accidents from a tragic hit and run automobile accident immediately on the age of 34. The household respectfully asks for his or her privateness as they grieve throughout this very tough time.
Though Ashley Ross’ publicist Liz Dixson claimed that the accident Ross was concerned in was a “hit and run,” that aspect hasn’t been totally confirmed as of this writing.
Liz Dixson additionally had this to say concerning the Little Girls: Atlanta star Ashley Ross.
Ashley was a candy and type individual with a giant coronary heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and younger ladies. She might be remembered for her contagious smile.
The Little Girls franchise, which clearly has nothing to do with the traditional novel or its many variations, began with the flagship Lifetime sequence Little Girls: LA again in 2014. The present’s success led to various spinoffs, together with Little Girls: Terra’s Little Household, Little Girls: NY, Little Girls: Dallas and Little Girls: Atlanta.
Little Girls: Atlanta wrapped up its fifth season again in July of 2019, with a renewed method to specializing in the ladies’s careers. Season 6 is predicted to air sooner or later in 2020, with Tiffany “Monie” Cashette returning as a full-time solid member, and recurring star Abira Greene promoted to a sequence common. Nonetheless, it is unclear presently how a lot has been filmed, and what Lifetime plans on doing with Ashley Ross’ footage.
Sadly, this is not the primary unlucky tragedy to come back out of the Little Girls franchise in 2020. It was simply in March when Little Girls: LA star Christy McGinity shared the information that her prematurely born toddler daughter Violet Eva Carazo had handed away.
We at CinemaBlend ship our ideas and condolences to the household and pals of Ashley Ross throughout their time of mourning.
