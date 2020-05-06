Little Girls: Atlanta Star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross’ Cause Of Car Crash And Death Revealed By Police

Depart a Remark
Within the last days of April 2020, the information went public that Little Girls: Atlanta star Ashely Ross – higher recognized to followers and co-stars as Ms. Minnie – was pronounced useless after a visitors accident at 34 years previous. Although the preliminary announcement from Ross’ administration workforce claimed that she was the sufferer of a deadly hit and run, that report was thereafter disputed. Now, the authorities in Atlanta have revealed the official crash report, which truly places Ross within the fallacious for the lethal collision.
This is how the state of affairs was defined, in response to the South Fulton Police Division’s crash report (through TMZ), which was put collectively primarily based on eyewitness testimony on the night time of the crash, in addition to the report from the responding officer on the scene. Ashley Ross was reportedly driving southbound within the left-most lane down Outdated Nationwide Hwy – a four-lane freeway, plus the turning lane – when she misplaced management of the car, inflicting her to jerk the wheel to the suitable, which despatched her briefly off the highway.
The report then states that Ashley Ross rapidly veered left and shot again onto the highway and into the alternative lanes of visitors. The Little Girls: Atlanta star collided with the entrance of the opposite car within the far left lane, and he or she as soon as once more left the freeway as her automobile got here to a cease close to some bushes on the aspect of the highway. Ross was apparently nonetheless alive and unresponsive on the scene, however she was sadly pronounced useless in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent 24 hours, with the official trigger more likely to be listed as “blunt pressure trauma.”
The opposite driver within the deadly accident, who wasn’t instantly recognized, was not killed within the collision. Nevertheless, the individual seemingly did endure accidents within the crash, and was transported to the hospital for complaints about pains.
Maybe notably, the crash report famous that neither Ashley Ross nor the opposite driver got drug or alcohol assessments after the crash, which occurred within the night round 11 p.m. That mentioned, there was apparently sufficient proof to rule that Ross was at fault for the accident.
Except some shock particulars are revealed quickly, this can be the ultimate phrase on Ashley Ross’ loss of life. In response to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, no post-mortem was carried out on Ross, and there are not any additional studies on the way in which in regards to the incident. The reason for loss of life hasn’t been 100% confirmed but, however the aforementioned distinction will presumably be made official within the close to future.
Ashley Ross’ household might be giving the beloved Ms. Minnie a memorial on Saturday, Could 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The plan is to livestream the occasion in order that followers can view and pay their respects to the Lifetime star, and everyone seems to be welcome to make donations to The Ms Minnie Memorial Fund that was arrange in her identify.
Following Ms Minnie’s tragic loss of life, Lifetime put collectively a supercut showcasing lots of Ashley Ross’ greatest moments from Little Girls: Atlanta through the years, each on the humorous and the tearful aspect. Oh, and it is also been reported that Ross’ co-stars intention to honor their late good friend each time the present returns for Season 6, although it is not clear when that might be simply but. For now, take a look at the clip beneath.
We right here at CinemaBlend ship our ideas and condolences to the household and pals of Ashley Ross throughout their time of mourning. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra particulars about when Little Girls: Atlanta Season 6 will make its solution to Lifetime’s schedule.
