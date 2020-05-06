Little Girls: Atlanta Star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross’ Cause Of Car Crash And Death Revealed By Police

The report then states that Ashley Ross rapidly veered left and shot again onto the highway and into the alternative lanes of visitors. The Little Girls: Atlanta star collided with the entrance of the opposite car within the far left lane, and he or she as soon as once more left the freeway as her automobile got here to a cease close to some bushes on the aspect of the highway. Ross was apparently nonetheless alive and unresponsive on the scene, however she was sadly pronounced useless in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent 24 hours, with the official trigger more likely to be listed as “blunt pressure trauma.”