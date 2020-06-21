‘Little Girls’ Crosses $100 Million at the International Box Office – Variety

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Girls” has handed $100 million at the worldwide field workplace after extra theaters round the globe have began to reopen.

The Sony movie took in $475,000 from 12 markets, bringing its overseas haul to $101 million. After opening sturdy in Japan final weekend, the movie added $300,000 this weekend, marking a 24% decline. The movie’s whole in Japan now stands at $1.three million.

The approaching-of-age drama nabbed $170,000 in Denmark and maintained its No. 1 spot at the field workplace for the third straight week. This weekend marked a 31% decline in ticket gross sales, bringing its whole to $1 million at the nation’s field workplace.

The worldwide gross for “Little Girls” now stands at $209 million. The interval drama, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, initially opened in late 2019 and made $108 million at the home field workplace. Many worldwide screenings of the Louisa Might Alcott adaptation have been canceled earlier this yr to sluggish the unfold of coronavirus.

One other Sony movie, the crime drama “Innocence” (a.okay.a. “Gyul-Baek”), grossed $1.2 million in its second weekend at the South Korean field workplace, bringing its whole to $4.2 million. The movie follows a lawyer who discovers a small village’s secrets and techniques whereas defending her estranged mom in a homicide path.

After most theaters have remained closed since mid March as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, there are some main releases coming in July, together with Disney’s live-action “Mulan” on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 31.