‘Little Girls’ Nears $100 Million Overseas as Theaters Reopen – Variety

“Little Girls,” the coming-of-age interval drama directed by Greta Gerwig, is nearing the $100 million mark on the worldwide field workplace as film theaters begin to reopen.

Overseas, “Little Girls” generated $760,000 this weekend from 13 markets. That takes its international haul to $99.5 million. A majority of these ticket gross sales got here from Japan, the place “Little Girls” debuted to $495,000. The movie introduced in one other $255,000 in Denmark, marking a 15% decline from the weekend prior in that nation.

“Little Girls,” which initially opened in late 2019, made $108 million on the home field workplace and $207 million worldwide. It was slated to bow in some worldwide territories, together with China, in early 2020. However plans had been scrapped when cinemas had been compelled to shut beginning in January to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus.

Most studios aren’t reporting field workplace grosses since so few areas are open. The scant quantity of film theaters that had been in a position to safely resume enterprise have relied on previous hits like “The Biggest Showman” and “Harry Potter” to attract audiences.

It’s nonetheless unclear when multiplexes will begin to reopen to a major diploma. Film theaters in Beijing had been anticipated to reopen this week, however had been compelled to stay shuttered after three new circumstances of coronavirus had been found there.

“Little Girls” — starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen — relies on Louisa Could Alcott’s acclaimed novel and tells the story of the March sisters as they arrive of age in New England within the 1860s. The film was nominated for six Oscars, successful one for costume design.

One other Sony film, crime drama “Gyul-Baek,” launched in South Korea, pulling in $2.four million from 985 screens over a five-day body. Park Sang-Hyun wrote and directed the movie, centering on a lawyer who uncovers the secrets and techniques of a small village whereas defending her estranged mom in a homicide trial.