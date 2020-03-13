Little Mermaid, Home Alone Reboots Join Movie Productions Halted



Disney has launched it’s suspending manufacturing on multiple live-action motion pictures along with The Little Mermaid, Home By myself, The Remaining Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Contracted.

A Disney spokesperson suggested Reduce-off date these manufacturing delays are precautionary, and there haven’t been any confirmed circumstances of the coronavirus COVID-19 on the productions prompting the shutdowns.

The commentary reads: “While there have been no confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 on our productions, after taking into consideration the current ambiance and essentially the most environment friendly pursuits of our solid and group, we now have made the decision to pause manufacturing on a number of of our live-action motion pictures for a short while. We can proceed to guage the location and restart as soon as potential.”

This data comes on the heels of Surprise’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings pausing first unit manufacturing in London as its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, is self-isolating pending the results of a check out for COVID-19.

Jeffrey Lerman is a Freelance Data Creator for IGN. You’ll be capable of apply him on Twitter @Snakester95.

